Markets
SNDK

Sandisk Prices Secondary Offering Of 18.53 Mln Shares At $38.50/Shr

June 06, 2025 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) Friday announced pricing of secondary public offering of 18.53 million of its shares owned by Western Digital Corporation, the company's former parent, at $38.50 per share.

Sandisk will not get any proceeds from the offering , which has been upsized from 17 million shares.

Prior to the closing of the offering, WDC is expected to exchange the SNDK Shares for certain indebtedness of WDC held by affiliates of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Securities, the company said in a statement.

The selling stockholders intend to sell the SNDK shares to the underwriters of the Offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNDK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.