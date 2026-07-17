Sandisk Has Surged More Than 3,000% in the Last 12 Months. Could a Stock Split Be Coming?

Key Points

In July 2025, Sandisk was trading in the $40 range.

Shares have surged by more than 3,000% over the past 12 months.

When a stock climbs far enough, it's possible for retail investors to get priced out of buying it.

10 stocks we like better than Sandisk ›

As of July 15, the Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) stock price is up by more than 3,000% in the last 12 months. Trading is a little choppy, and the stock is actually down significantly from the peak it hit last month, but as shares are still trading at around $1,400, investors may be curious whether a stock split is in the cards for the memory and storage company.

Sandisk's management team will ultimately decide whether to proceed with a split, but there are a few reasons it may consider holding off on performing one in the immediate future.

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No reason to rush

The simplest reason why a management team may hold off on conducting a split is that there isn't an immediate need for one, because there's still solid demand for the stock.

Looking back a year ago, throughout all of July 2025, Sandisk was trading in the $40 range. That means there has been buying at $100, $500, $1,000, and higher. If investor demand is still there, a company can save itself legal fees and paperwork by not conducting a split.

Another reason a company may choose to forego a split is that it's looking out for its long-term shareholders. There's some research suggesting that, on average, the stock prices of companies that split their shares significantly outperform the S&P 500 in the 12 months that follow an announcement of the split. But announcing a stock split may attract short-term traders who are just trying to squeeze out quick gains. When they sell to book those profits, that could put downward pressure on the stock price.

Finally, with the rise of fractional investing, even stocks with lofty ticker prices are already in reach for most retail investors.

Looking past a stock split

Investors would be well advised to focus less on the possibility of a stock split, and more on the factors that could continue to drive Sandisk's financial gains. The memory business has long been known for its boom-and-bust cycles, as its fortunes depended on the demand for consumer electronics like phones, digital cameras, and laptops.

Thanks to the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out, however, Sandisk has a new revenue gold mine. In the third quarter of its fiscal 2026, its data center segment revenue increased by a remarkable 645% to $1.4 billion. Its edge business segment, which provides storage solutions for applications that are increasing in AI use, such as car sensors and drones, saw impressive revenue growth of 295% to $3.6 billion.

The key will be to keep that revenue rolling in, even as memory and storage companies expand their production capacity and supplies eventually catch up with demand, but it appears Sandisk is on that path. It signed three multiyear contracts in its third quarter, with a minimum total contractual revenue of $42 billion. Sandisk has already signed additional multiyear contracts in its fiscal Q4, which it will provide more details on when it releases its results for that period.

If Sandisk locks in more long-term sales deals that allow it to move beyond the cyclicality that the memory and storage industry has been known for, it can keep rewarding shareholders. But expectations should be kept reasonable. Investors who buy in expecting gains in the next 12 months on par with those Sandisk delivered in the last 12 will likely be disappointed.

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.