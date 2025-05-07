SANDISK Earnings Results: $SNDK Reports Quarterly Earnings

SANDISK ($SNDK) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of -$0.30 per share, beating estimates of -$0.39 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $1,695,000,000, beating estimates of $1,655,523,750 by $39,476,250.

SANDISK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SNDK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNDK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/04.

