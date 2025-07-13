SANDISK Earnings Preview: Recent $SNDK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SANDISK ($SNDK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,846,026,518 and earnings of $0.03 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SNDK stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
SANDISK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SNDK stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNDK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 04/04.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
SANDISK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNDK in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/10/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/03/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/24/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for SANDISK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SNDK forecast page.
SANDISK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNDK recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $SNDK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $55.0 on 07/10/2025
- Blayne Curtis from Jefferies set a target price of $60.0 on 07/07/2025
- Mark Miller from Benchmark set a target price of $62.0 on 07/01/2025
- Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a target price of $57.0 on 06/26/2025
- Wamsi Mohan from B of A Securities set a target price of $61.0 on 06/18/2025
- Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $45.0 on 05/08/2025
- Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $70.0 on 05/07/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.