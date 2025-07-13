Stocks
SNDK

SANDISK Earnings Preview: Recent $SNDK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

July 13, 2025 — 05:05 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

SANDISK ($SNDK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,846,026,518 and earnings of $0.03 per share.

SANDISK Congressional Stock Trading

SANDISK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SNDK stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNDK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SANDISK Analyst Ratings

SANDISK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNDK in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025
  • B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025
  • Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/10/2025
  • Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/03/2025
  • Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/24/2025

SANDISK Price Targets

SANDISK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNDK recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $SNDK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $55.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Blayne Curtis from Jefferies set a target price of $60.0 on 07/07/2025
  • Mark Miller from Benchmark set a target price of $62.0 on 07/01/2025
  • Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a target price of $57.0 on 06/26/2025
  • Wamsi Mohan from B of A Securities set a target price of $61.0 on 06/18/2025
  • Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $45.0 on 05/08/2025
  • Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $70.0 on 05/07/2025

This article is not financial advice.






