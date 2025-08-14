Sandisk Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sandisk Corp. (SNDK):

Earnings: -$23 million in Q4 vs. $120 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.16 in Q4 vs. $0.83 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Sandisk Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $42 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.901 billion in Q4 vs. $1.760 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 - $0.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.10 - $2.20 bln

