Sandisk Commences 10th Gen 3D Flash Production: What's Ahead?

Sandisk Corporation SNDK has taken another step in advancing its NAND flash technology roadmap by commencing production of its 10th-generation 3D flash memory with joint venture partner Kioxia. The new generation, known as BiCS10, is based on a 332-layer architecture and incorporates Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor directly Bonded to Array (CBA) technology. This is expected to improve bit density, interface speed and power efficiency compared with the prior BiCS8 generation. The development strengthens Sandisk's technology portfolio at a time when AI-driven storage requirements continue to increase across cloud and enterprise infrastructure.



The transition to BiCS10 is expected to support higher storage densities while lowering cost per bit over time. The new generation delivers up to 59% higher bit density than BiCS8 and interface speeds of up to 4.8 Gb/s. These improvements should help Sandisk address growing customer demand for higher capacity and more power-efficient NAND solutions while improving manufacturing economics as production scales. The technology is also expected to provide flexibility across SSD and embedded storage applications.



The commencement of BiCS10 production represents another step in Sandisk's long-term technology roadmap. As SNDK advances through successive NAND generations, higher layer counts and architectural improvements are expected to enhance storage density, manufacturing efficiency and cost competitiveness. These transitions are likely to play an important role in supporting future bit growth and strengthening Sandisk's position in the evolving NAND market.



While commercial shipments and customer adoption will determine the pace of financial benefits, the successful production launch reduces execution risk around Sandisk's next technology cycle. Continued progress in ramping BiCS10 into volume production and converting its performance advantages into customer wins could strengthen Sandisk's position in the increasingly competitive NAND flash market.

Sandisk Faces Intense NAND Competition

Sandisk competes with Micron Technology MU and Western Digital WDC in the NAND flash and storage market. Micron Technology continues to expand its own high-layer-count 3D NAND offerings targeting enterprise SSD applications, while Western Digital maintains a broader storage footprint. Both Micron Technology and Western Digital are investing in next-generation storage technologies to capture share in AI-driven infrastructure spending. The pace at which Sandisk converts BiCS10 samples into qualified designs will influence how it defends its position relative to Micron Technology and Western Digital.

SNDK’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Sandisk shares have skyrocketed 635.1% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 14.6%.

SNDK Stock Outperforms Sector



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SNDK stock is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales of 5.66X compared with the Zacks Computer-Storage Devices’ 4.08X. Sandisk has a Value Score of D.

SNDK’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $65.73 per share, up by 1.4% over the past 30 days. Sandisk reported earnings of $2.99 per share in fiscal 2025.

Sandisk Corporation Price and Consensus

Sandisk Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sandisk Corporation Quote

Sandisk currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.