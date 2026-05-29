SanDisk and Whirlpool have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 29, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares SanDisk SNDK as the Bull of the Day and Whirlpool Corporation WHR as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Micron Technology MU.

Here is a synopsis of all three stocks.

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock SanDisk develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions based on NAND flash technology. The portfolio spans solid-state drives (SSDs), embedded products, removable cards, USB drives, and wafers and components. Products serve enterprise data centers and public clouds, OEMs and channel partners across PCs and mobile, and retail consumers. The company became a standalone public company on Feb. 21, 2025, and trades under the symbol SNDK.

Why SanDisk Products are Integral to the AI Revolution

SanDisk specializes in NAND Flash, a long-term, permanent storage (the technology inside Enterprise Solid-State Drives or SSDs). An AI chip is completely useless without memory. When a Large Language Model (LLM) is running, it doesn't just read a file once; it is constantly holding hundreds of billions of "weights" (variables) in active memory. If you pair the world's fastest AI chip with slow memory or slow storage, the AI chip spends 90% of its time idling, waiting for data to arrive. SanDisk ensures that the data pipeline matches the blistering speed of the processor. Without them, the AI can't scale.

Memory Is the Ultimate AI Bottleneck Currently

AI workloads require up to 10 times more working memory (DRAM) than traditional data center tasks. Every tech giant is simultaneously, building massive AI clusters, creating an unprecedented supply crunch. Additionally, very few companies can manufacture memory solutions because the manufacturing process is so complex and, thus, physical supply cannot keep up with demand. As a result, SNDK has unprecedented pricing power and is sold out for the foreseeable future.

SNDK: Explosive Revenue & EPS Growth

SanDisk is expected to grow top-and-bottom-line financial results at a triple-digit clip or more through 2027.

SNDK Technical View

SNDK is the leading momentum stock on Wall Street. Shares are currently breaking out of a bull flag pattern.

Bottom Line

As tech giants scramble to scale their artificial intelligence clusters, the spotlight is shifting away from the processors themselves and onto the hardware that actually feeds them. SanDisk finds itself in an incredibly lucrative sweet spot. By resolving the critical memory bottleneck with its high-speed NAND flash technology, the freshly independent company has captured ultimate pricing power and secured an enviable backlog of demand. Backed by triple-digit growth projections through 2027 and a highly bullish technical chart setup, SNDK is proving that the real winners of the AI revolution aren't just those building the brains—but those controlling the pipelines.

Founded in 1955, Whirlpool Corporation is one of the largest manufacturers of home appliances in the world. The company manufactures products in 14 countries and markets them in nearly every country worldwide. Notably, the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company’s product portfolio can be broadly classified into laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, and other small household appliances such as dishwashers and mixers. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems. WHR markets brands including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, and other major brand names. The company has the industry’s best brand portfolio, led by Whirlpool and KitchenAid. Of its brand portfolio, six brands generate more than $1 billion in revenue.

Whirlpool’s Headwinds

Whirpool faces several cyclical headwinds, including a weak housing market, compressing profit margins, and recent structural capital distress. Because big-ticket home appliances are closely tied to residential real estate transactions, a sluggish housing market and high interest rates led to a sharp drop in discretionary demand for new appliance sets. While baseline replacement demand keeps the company afloat, the high-margin "new build" and home-remodeling segments have dried up, leading to multi-quarter revenue declines and a flurry of downward earnings-per-share (EPS) revisions by Wall Street analysts.



Whirlpool’s margins in the first quarter of 2026 were also pressured by the ongoing impact of U.S. tariffs and a delayed industry pricing response, particularly in North America. This has been weighing on profitability and limited the ability to fully offset cost inflation through pricing.

WHR Has Stiff Competition

Whirlpool operates in a highly competitive home appliance industry with rivals, including Bosch, Electrolux, Haier, Kenmore, LG, Mabe, Midea, Panasonic, and Samsung. The company faces competition on attributes such as selling price, product features and design, consumer taste, performance, innovation, reputation, energy efficiency, service, quality, cost, distribution, and financial incentives. As more companies adopt e-commerce channels and direct-to-consumer business models, competition has increased. This may hurt the company’s market share.

WHR Relative Weakness & A Broken Chart

While the general market has been rallying, WHR has exhibited troubling relative weakness. Over the past year, WHR is -44.8% while the S&P 500 is up 33.9%. Meanwhile, WHR is technically broken and trending below its key moving averages.

Bottom Line

Whirlpool Corporation finds itself at a difficult operational and technical crossroads, severely underperforming the broader market as it grapples with deep cyclical and structural pressures. While its massive $1 billion-plus brand portfolio provides a sturdy foundational floor through essential replacement demand, the company cannot easily escape the gravitational pull of a sluggish housing market and intense pricing competition from agile global rivals. With its stock chart technically broken and profit margins squeezed by sticky cost inflation, Whirlpool must successfully navigate these macroeconomic headwinds and accelerate its direct-to-consumer and e-commerce strategies if it hopes to reclaim its historic market dominance and win back the confidence of Wall Street analysts.

Additional content:

Sandisk Rockets 4000% on AI Memory Boom: Buy, Hold, or Take Profits?

After spinning off from Western Digital in February 2025, Sandisk Corp. has been on a remarkable upward journey, lifted by the accelerating demand tied to the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom. The NAND flash memory company has delivered gains of more than 4,000% over the past year, easily outpacing other major industry players, including the much-talked-about Micron Technology.

With a market capitalization of around $235 billion, Sandisk’s shares jumped from a 52-week low near $36 to roughly $1551 as of today, including a gain of over 500% in 2026 alone. But the rapid rise has sparked debate among investors. Given the highly cyclical nature of the memory business, some are concerned about whether the rally has already run its course. However, the company’s improving fundamentals suggest that there could still be meaningful upside ahead, making Sandisk a compelling investment opportunity. Let’s see in detail –

AI Demand and Strategic Deals Fuel Sandisk’s Growth Momentum

In recent times, Sandisk has benefited from the rising AI data center demand for memory products amid tight industry supply. This tailwind is expected to continue, since the demand-supply imbalance is likely to persist for some time.

For the fiscal third quarter, Sandisk’s revenues came in at $5.95 billion, up 97% sequentially and surpassing the company’s guidance range, according to investor.sandisk.com. Strong revenue performance was mostly due to a shift toward higher-value customers, primarily in the data center segment, which surged 233% and strong pricing power across its products.

The revenue growth is expected to carry into the next quarter as well. For the fiscal fourth quarter, Sandisk expects revenues to come between $7.75 billion and $8.25 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) are expected to come in between $30 and $33, more than the fiscal third quarter’s $23.41, reflecting continued sequential growth.

The company is also making long-term, high-value partnerships through its New Business Model (“NBM”) agreements. The company concluded three NBM agreements in the fiscal third quarter and added two more in the fiscal fourth quarter. These multi-year contracts have improved revenue visibility and strengthened customer stability.

Buy Sandisk Stock Hand Over Fist

Strong AI data center demand and constrained memory supply are benefiting Sandisk. Strong sequential revenue growth, improving profitability and long-term customer contracts could act as catalysts for continued upside in the stock price.

From a technical perspective, Sandisk’s shares are currently trading well above the long-term 200-day moving average (DMA) and the short-term 50 DMA, signaling an uptrend.

All these make Sandisk a buy for the long run. Moreover, buying Sandisk’s shares is comparatively more affordable than its peers, giving investors a potential edge. Per the price/earnings ratio, SNDK trades at 24.53 forward earnings. In comparison, the Computer- Storage Devices industry’s forward earnings multiple is 29.44.

Sandisk currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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