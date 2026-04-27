Sandisk and Whirlpool have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 27, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Sandisk SNDK as the Bull of the Day and Whirlpool Corp. WHR as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Tempus AI's TEM, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS and GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Sandisk, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is a developer and manufacturer of data storage devices and solutions. The company operates at the heart of the memory bottleneck that AI infrastructure has created.

The stock is displaying relative outperformance and has been making a series of 52-week highs. The price movement is a sign of strength as we head further into the new year. Increasing volume has attracted investor attention as buying pressure accumulates in this top-ranked stock.

Sandisk is part of the Zacks Computer – Storage Devices industry group, which currently ranks in the top 8% out of more than 250 industries. Because this group is ranked in the top half of all Zacks Ranked Industries, we expect it to outperform the market over the next 3 to 6 months, just as it has throughout the past year.

Stocks in this group are relatively undervalued and are also expected to experience above-average earnings growth, signifying a powerful foundation that should lead to higher prices. Historical research studies suggest that approximately half of a stock's price appreciation is due to its industry grouping. In fact, the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

And the industry's tailwinds are just getting started. The primary catalyst has been explosive growth in artificial intelligence workloads, which require massive amounts of high-capacity, high-performance storage for training, inference, and archival purposes.

AI-powered storage markets are exploding—from $30.27 billion in 2025 to a projected $187.61 billion by 2035 at a 20% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). We're talking edge AI for autonomous cars, cloud refreshes for LLMs, and cybersecurity-driven backups.

Company Description

Sandisk specializes in NAND flash-memory storage solutions such as solid-state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook PCs, gaming consoles, and set top boxes, as well as other flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, and other portable devices. NAND flash memory is not only the primary storage technology for SSDs, USBs, and SD cards, but also for data center storage. The company's solutions extend to automotive, industrial, data center, and cloud applications.

Data center operators and hyperscalers continue to expand infrastructure at an unprecedented pace, driving sustained demand for the company's NAND flash-based memory solutions. A supply-demand imbalance in NAND flash memory has created a shortage, tightening availability across the market.

As a major producer, Sandisk benefits from stronger pricing power and improved margins when demand outstrips supply. The persistent NAND supply shortage is expected to continue well into 2027.

And the company's recent announcements around partnerships (including with SK Hynix on High Bandwidth Flash standardization) demonstrate technological leadership and ecosystem strength. Sandisk's cutting-edge BiCS8 QLC technology is seeing strong adoption in high-density enterprise SSDs and embedded storage for AI edge devices. These developments enhance Sandisk's ability to win designs in next-generation AI systems.

Earnings Trends and Future Estimates

Sandisk has established an impressive reporting history, surpassing earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters. The company most recently delivered fiscal second-quarter earnings back in January of $6.20 per share, which marked a 75.1% surprise over the $3.54/share consensus estimate.

During the second quarter, Sandisk reported revenue of $3.03 billion, up 61% year-over-year and well above consensus expectations. Data center revenue surged 64% sequentially, driven by strong adoption among hyperscalers and AI infrastructure builders. Gross margins expanded dramatically to 51.1%, reflecting both pricing power and favorable product mix.

These results were not isolated; they reflected the company's successful transition into a higher-margin, AI-focused business following the spin-off. The AI memory powerhouse delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 371.3%, reflecting strong execution.

Analysts covering SNDK are in agreement and have raised their fiscal third-quarter estimates by 17.73% in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate now stands at $13.68/share, reflecting an astounding potential growth rate of 4,660% relative to the same period in the prior year.

It's clear that analysts are modeling continued acceleration for the upcoming Q3 report. Consensus estimates call for revenue in the $4.5–$4.6 billion range, translating to a nearly 170% improvement. These figures represent enormous sequential and year-over-year growth, underscoring the momentum in Sandisk's data center and enterprise segments.

What the Zacks Model Reveals

Our Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) filter empowers investors by allowing them the opportunity to detect stocks that are most likely to beat consensus estimates. The Zacks Earnings ESP indicator seeks to identify companies that have recently witnessed positive earnings estimate revision activity.

The technique has proven to be quite useful for finding positive surprises. In fact, when combining a Zacks Rank #3 or better with a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time according to our 10-year backtest.

Sandisk is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock and boasts a +4.96% Earnings ESP. Another beat may be in the cards when the company reports its fiscal Q3 results after the market close on April 30th.

Let's Get Technical

This market leader has seen its stock advance over 300% already this year, all while the general market see-sawed between gains and losses. Only stocks that are in extremely powerful uptrends are able to experience this type of outperformance. This is the kind of stock we want to include in our portfolio – one that is trending well and receiving positive earnings estimate revisions.

Notice how both the 50-day (black line) and 200-day (red line) moving averages are sloping up. With both strong fundamental and technical indicators, SNDK stock is poised to continue its outperformance.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. As we know, Sandisk has recently witnessed positive revisions. As long as this trend remains intact (and SNDK continues to deliver earnings beats), the stock will likely continue its bullish run.

Bottom Line

The recent strength in Sandisk is rooted in a powerful combination of structural AI demand and an exceptionally tight NAND supply environment. The memory market is in a classic upcycle where demand for AI workloads is outstripping supply, and NAND flash is a critical component. Sandisk's focus on high-density, high-performance solutions aligns directly with this trend.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting consistent upward revisions to estimates and the company's ability to exceed expectations. The Zacks Rank system rewards exactly this type of positive momentum, and Sandisk has been a standout in that regard.

For investors seeking exposure to the ongoing AI infrastructure buildout, Sandisk stands out as a high-conviction idea, offering a balanced risk/reward profile with tangible earnings momentum.

Whirlpool Corp. manufactures and markets home appliances and related products globally. Its principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, water filters, laundry appliances, and dishwasher appliances.

The company distributes its products under well-known brands such as Maytag, KitchenAid, Whirlpool, Everydrop, and Amana. Whirlpool sells its products to retailers, distributors, builders, and other manufacturers, as well as directly to consumers.

Ongoing operational challenges continue to plague Whirlpool. The company's performance remains pressured by cost inflation, elevated promotional activity and a weak housing market, weighing on margins and near-term earnings visibility.

Whirlpool operates in a highly competitive home appliance industry with rivals such as Bosch, Electrolux, Haier, Kenmore, LG and Samsung. The company faces stiff competition in areas such as selling price, product features and design, consumer taste, and quality. With more and more companies adopting e-commerce channels and direct-to-consumer business models, the company's market share is under pressure.

The Zacks Rundown

Whirlpool (WHR) has been severely underperforming the market over the past year. A Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), the stock experienced a climax top in January of last year and has been in a price downtrend ever since. The stock is hitting a series of 52-week lows and represents a compelling short opportunity.

Whirlpool is part of the Zacks Household Appliances industry group, which currently ranks in the bottom 19% out of approximately 250 industries. Because this industry is ranked in the bottom half of all Zacks Ranked Industries, we expect it to underperform the market over the next 3 to 6 months, just as it has over the past year.

While individual stocks have the ability to outperform even when included in weak industries, their industry association serves as a headwind for any potential rallies. Stocks in this industry are also expected to post below-average earnings growth. With much better alternatives in the current market environment, this stock should be avoided.

Weak Foundation: Earnings Misses and Deteriorating Forecasts

Earnings misses have been a sore spot for Whirlpool lately. The household appliances company most recently reported Q4 earnings results back in January of $1.10/share, which represented a 28.57% miss versus the $1.54 consensus estimate. Revenues of $4.1 billion also missed the mark by 3.96%. Consistently missing expectations by a wide margin is a recipe for stock price underperformance.

Analysts have revised Q1 earnings estimates down by 16.05% in the past week. The Zacks Consensus Estimate now stands at 68 cents per share, reflecting a 60% plunge relative to the same quarter last year. Revenues are seen slipping 5.3% to $3.43 billion. These are the types of negative trends that the bears like to see.

Technical Outlook

WHR stock has been steadily falling since last year and has now established a well-defined downtrend. Notice how both the 50-day (blue line) and 200-day (red line) moving averages are sloping down. Shares have declined nearly 25% already this year, and the stock continues to trade below both moving averages.

Whirlpool stock has also experienced what is known as a "death cross," wherein the stock's 50-day moving average crosses below its 200-day moving average. Shares would have to make a serious move to the upside and show increasing earnings estimate revisions to warrant taking any long positions in the stock.

Final Thoughts

A deteriorating fundamental and technical backdrop shows that this stock doesn't deserve a spot in the household portfolio. The fact that WHR stock is included in one of the worst-performing industry groups provides yet another headwind to a long list of concerns. Falling future earnings estimates will likely serve as a ceiling to any potential rallies, nurturing the stock's downtrend.

WHR stock is rated a 'D' in our Zacks Momentum Style Score category, indicating more weakness ahead is likely. Potential investors may want to give this stock the cold shoulder, or perhaps include it as part of a short or hedge strategy.

Additional content:

Tempus AI Nears Profitability as Operating Leverage Emerges

Tempus AI's profitability trajectory strengthened through 2025, supported by scale and a favorable product mix that drove gross profit expansion and positive adjusted EBITDA. Fourth-quarter 2025 gross profit surged 94.7% year over year, led by strong momentum in the Diagnostics segment.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $12.9 million, and the company expects approximately $65 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2026, implying a meaningful step-up as the cost structure begins to benefit from scale and improved operating discipline. This trend is notable, as it highlights how the model performs as diagnostics volumes and data contracts expand. If reimbursement gains and data conversion continue in tandem, operating leverage is more likely to become a sustained structural advantage rather than a quarter-dependent outcome.

However, Tempus continues to report GAAP net losses of $54.2 million, reflecting significant stock-based compensation, other non-cash expenses, and amortization tied to acquisitions. In 2025, stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes were a major contributor to the net loss, and fourth-quarter results suggest that this expense burden may remain elevated even as the operating model scales.

The company's guidance emphasizes on revenues and adjusted EBITDA rather than GAAP earnings, limiting visibility into the timeline for achieving GAAP profitability. As long as sizable GAAP losses persist, the company's valuation is likely to depend more on confidence in long-term operating leverage than on near-term earnings progression.

Peer Update

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. reported strong fourth-quarter 2025 results, with revenues reaching nearly $617.8 million and the company achieving positive net income. Its profitability remains in transition, influenced by strategic investments in new specialties, international expansion, and vertical integration — initiatives that may pressure margins in the near term but are designed to support long-term recurring growth. The company's entry into markets such as Canada and the U.K., along with ongoing expansion across Europe, underscores confidence in the scalability of its business model.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is maintaining stable overall revenues while shifting growth toward higher-margin pharmaceutical manufacturer solutions, which have delivered strong year-over-year expansion. The company has also introduced new condition-specific subscriptions, including weight-loss and hair-loss offerings, reinforcing its direct-to-consumer strategy. Although prescription transaction volumes remain under pressure, GoodRx continues to exercise disciplined cost control and focus on sustaining margins as its growth model evolves.

TEM's Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, Tempus' shares have plunged 3.9%, outperforming the industry's 21.5% decline. The S&P 500 composite has improved 34.2% in the same time frame.

TEM's Valuation

TEM currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 5.39X compared with the industry median of 5.38X.

TEM Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, Tempus AI's loss per share estimate for 2026 has remained unchanged.

TEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.