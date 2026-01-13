Sandisk and AST SpaceMobile have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Bull of the Day:

Following its February 2025 spin-off from Western Digital, Sandisk has emerged as a pure-play leader in the NAND flash memory and SSD (solid state drive) storage markets.



The stock has soared from $50 in August to $395 on Monday and is currently the top performer in the S&P 500 in the last year, benefiting from the "AI Data Cycle" shift from training to inference.



With the rollout of its high-density BiCS8 technology and a strategic rebranding of its client portfolio, SNDK is capturing significant value in the enterprise and AI-edge segments.



Primary Business Segments & Products



Sandisk has realigned its operations into three core market-facing segments:



Datacenter (28% of Revenue): This is the high-growth engine. Focused on hyperscalers (Amazon, Microsoft, etc), SNDK provides high-capacity, power-efficient SSDs. Key products include the Stargate controller-based drives and 256TB UltraQLC SSDs designed for AI inference.



Edge (61% of Revenue): Formerly the "Client" segment, this serves the PC and smartphone markets. At CES 2026, SNDK announced the retirement of the legacy WD Black/Blue labels in favor of the Sandisk Optimus™ brand. The Optimus GX Pro is now the flagship for AI PCs and professional workstations requiring high local processing speeds.



Consumer (11% of Revenue): A consistent cash cow comprising retail memory cards and portable SSDs. SNDK maintains dominance here through partnerships, recently eclipsing 900,000 units of its co-branded Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express cards.



September Quarter Blowout and Roaring Guidance



Here's what my colleague Jeremy Mullin wrote on December 1st after Sandisk's Q1 FY'26 report...



Sandisk delivered a standout first quarter, easily topping expectations with EPS with a 37% EPS beat. Revenue came in at $2.38 billion versus $2.12 billion expected and profitability improved meaningfully as gross margin climbed to 29.8%, up 3.6 points both sequentially and year-over-year.



Guidance for the second quarter was even stronger, with Sandisk projecting EPS of $3.00–$3.40 versus $2.01 expected and revenue of $2.55–$2.65 billion versus $2.33 billion expected, alongside a sharp gross margin expansion to 41–43%. Management pointed to extremely tight supply-demand conditions expected through 2026 and into 2027, driving customers to sign multi-quarter agreements and pushing products onto allocation across markets.



Demand remains broad, with data center revenue up 26% quarter over quarter, solid edge momentum from PC refresh cycles and AI-driven smartphone storage needs, and a strengthening consumer pipeline supported by new gaming partnerships heading into the holidays.



Estimates Head Higher



Sandisk has seen positive analyst commentary from analysts that has come with updates and rising earnings estimates.



For the current quarter, estimates have gone from $1.77 to $3.25, up 83% over the last 7 days. For next quarter, we see similar movement with estimates going from $1.45 to $3.63, a move of 120%.



For the current year, estimates have gone from $6.31 to $12.59, a jump of 99%.



The longer-term looks even more promising, with estimates for next year going from $10.39 to $24.04, an increase of 130%.



(end of commentary from Jeremy)



NVIDIA Rubin Keeps Memory Burning



As analysts grasp the true nature of the memory shortage and the pricing power of key players like Micron and Sandisk, they cant' raise estimates fast enough.



In just the past week, the full-year FY'26 EPS consensus has jumped another 7% to $13.46.



The likely catalyst was NVIDIA's revelation at CES last week that the next GPU platform, Vera Rubin, is in production and will utilize more innovative memory designs.



From Citi...



We estimate that approximately 1,152TB of additional SSD NAND will be required per Vera Rubin server system to support NVIDIA's ICMS operations.



Accordingly, assuming Vera Rubin server shipments of 30,000 units in 2026 and 100,000 units in 2027, NAND demand driven by ICMS is projected to reach 34.6 million TB in 2026 and 115.2 million TB in 2027.



This represents 2.8% of expected global NAND demand in 2026 and 9.3% in 2027, a meaningful scale that is likely to create significant upside potential for demand.



As a result, with this structural demand increase factored in, the global NAND supply shortage is expected to intensify further.



Revenue Trends & Financial Outlook



Sandisk's financial profile has shifted from cyclical volatility to structural growth as AI infrastructure trends establish a long tail trajectory.



Top-line Growth: SNDK reported Q1 FY26 revenue of $2.31 billion, a 23% YoY increase. Guidance for Q2 FY26 suggests further acceleration to $2.6 billion (+38% YoY). And the full-year outlook is for a 42% advance to $10.45 billion, making the stock trade at 5 times forward sales.



Margin Expansion: Non-GAAP gross margins have expanded from the low 20s in early 2024 to 29.9% in Q1 FY26. Management targets 41%–43% for early 2026 as the product mix shifts toward higher-density enterprise drives and BiCS8 node transitions.



Profitability: The company achieved a net-cash-positive position six months ahead of schedule. Non-GAAP EPS is projected at $3.00–$3.40 for Q2 FY26, driven by disciplined supply management and the AI-driven storage "supercycle."



Investment Conclusion: Memory Is the Future



While the stock's rapid rally (up 680% since August) has raised valuation concerns (P/E of 29X), I believe the structural demand for high-bandwidth flash in AI infrastructure justifies the premium. SNDK will remain a "Strong Buy" as it secures qualifications with additional hyperscalers through CY2026.

AST SpaceMobile is building the world's first and only global cellular broadband network in space, accessible directly by standard smartphones.

The SpaceMobile Service is currently planned to be provided by a constellation of high-powered, large phased-array satellites in low Earth orbit ("LEO") using low-band and mid-band spectrums controlled by Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in areas lacking terrestrial network coverage.

From the company website...

"Our BlueBird satellites provide full broadband directly to standard smartphones without specialized hardware or phone modifications. Make video calls, browse the web, and use your apps at 4G and 5G speeds from anywhere on Earth."

To accomplish this, AST SpaceMobile has partnered with over 50 mobile network operators to seamlessly integrate with ground infrastructure and offer a turnkey service to their nearly 3 billion combined subscribers.

Why is ASTS a Zacks #5 Rank Again?

Since reporting a big Q3 EPS miss in November, the profit consensus for 2025 fell 18% from a loss of 90-cents to -$1.06, representing an annual loss of 60%.

And the full-year 2026 was revised downward from a loss of 63-cents to -$0.74.

Earnings estimate revisions are the only metric that the Zacks Rank measures and matches companies against each other on.

But there is another big issue here investors may want to look at.

While revenues ramped dramatically for 2025 from $4 million to nearly $55 million, and this year is projected to grow 376% to $261 million, the stock has rallied strongly to its October highs near $100 -- making shares trade for a stratospheric 138 times sales based on its market cap of $36 billion.

It would take some big sales contracts -- in fact, a doubling of sales -- just to get the ASTS price-to-sales ratio down to Palantir's near 70X.

Bottom line: Unless you have conviction about holding ASTS for the long term, it may be best to take profits and wait for this potential double-top to resolve and for the earnings picture to trough. The Zacks Rank will let you know.

Additional content:

Palantir Rallied 100%+ in 2025 —This AI Defense Stock Could Be Next

Artificial intelligence (AI)-focused defense stock Palantir Technologies Inc. posted strong revenue growth last year, with shares soaring 135%. However, potential risks and valuation concerns are weighing on investor sentiment this year. In contrast, a smaller defense-focused stock, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc., appears poised for significant gains this year. Let's see why –

Palantir Faces Risky Outlook Despite AIP Revenue Growth

For some time, Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) has garnered popularity among both U.S. government and commercial clients, as it lets enterprises rapidly integrate and deploy AI and large language models across complex existing data systems. Strong demand for AIP helped Palantir's revenues reach $1.18 billion in the third quarter of 2025, up 63% year over year and 18% sequentially, as cited by investors.palantir.com.

Palantir saw improvements not only in government contracts but also among its U.S. commercial clients. Revenues from the government segment were $486 million, up 52% year over year and 14% sequentially. Similarly, U.S. commercial revenues totaled $397 million, up 121% year over year and 29% quarter over quarter.

The company also anticipates stronger revenues from both the U.S. government and commercial client segments, forecasting fourth-quarter 2025 sales of $1.327-$1.331 billion, and full-year 2025 revenues of $4.396-$4.400 billion.

Palantir's CEO Alex C. Karp also noted that the company has reached a Rule of 40 score of 114%, which exceeded the typical 40% benchmark and highlighted the scalability of its business model. However, Palantir remains heavily dependent on government contracts, and in the future, any potential defense budget could hinder its growth.

Moreover, Palantir's forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio stands at 67.9 compared to 5.64 for the Internet - Software industry. This means market expectations are quite high, and if future growth decelerates, the stock could witness a sharp price drop.

BigBear.ai Set for Growth on Ask Sage Buyout and Strong Cash

BigBear.ai's stock lagged behind Palantir last year, rising just 21.3%, but its outlook for this year appears much brighter. This is because BigBear.ai has strengthened its position in the defense and intelligence market by completing the Ask Sage acquisition for $250 million. The Ask Sage integration enhanced BigBear.ai's platform with a secure generative AI workflow, enabling customers to implement AI solutions while maintaining data privacy.

Citing BigBear.ai's news release, its CEO, Kevin McAleenan, said that "Ask Sage is already operating at scale in mission-critical environments, and together we are bringing to market a secure, integrated AI platform that unifies data, software, and mission services in one place." BigBear.ai has raised the full-year 2025 revenue outlook to between $125 million and $140 million, and remains optimistic about continued sales growth, citing ir.bigbear.ai. Additionally, President Trump's proposed "big, beautiful bill," which can increase government spending this year, potentially accelerating BigBear.ai's revenue gains.

BigBear.ai has already edged toward profitability, reporting a third-quarter 2025 net income of $2.5 million compared to the net loss of $15.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company's strong cash position of $456.6 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, also gives BigBear.ai enough funds to support growth initiatives.

Thus, BigBear.ai's stock is well-positioned for growth this year, banking on strong cash reserves, a rise in government outlays, and the Ask Sage acquisition. Technical indicators also support BigBear.ai, with its shares trading above both the short-term 50-day moving average (DMA) and the long-term 200 DMA, signaling a bullish trend.

BigBear.ai has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Palantir has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

