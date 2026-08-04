Sandisk and 4 Other Must-See Earnings Charts

It’s a very busy week in earnings season with over a hundred S&P 500 companies expected to report along with over a thousand companies in total. They represent all industries and market caps.

Which ones should you be watching?

SpaceX and Berkshire Hathaway: Two Ends of the Spectrum

SpaceX will report its first ever earnings report this week but more importantly, some of the AI Revolution stocks will also be reporting earnings including Advanced Micro Devices and Sandisk.

What will SpaceX say about the outlook and will there be talk about acquiring Tesla?

Perhaps one of the most overlooked companies in the S&P 500, however, is Berkshire Hathaway. It has limited analyst coverage and reports earnings on a Saturday morning, when the stock market is closed. Heck, Warren Buffett isn’t even the CEO anymore.

But Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on about $400 billion in cash and that cash hoard puts them in a unique position out of all the trillion-dollar companies.

Will earnings beats power these stocks higher this week?

5 Must-See Earnings Charts This Week

1. Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX)

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., aka SpaceX, will report its first ever earnings report. The Zacks Consensus is looking for a loss of $0.26. The high estimate is calling for a loss of $0.12 and the low for a loss of $0.42. The first earnings report after an IPO can sometimes be tricky. Will SpaceX beat?

2. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices is an earnings all-star. It hasn’t missed on earnings in the last 5 years. That’s an impressive record. Second quarter earnings are expected to jump 235% year-over-year. Shares of AMD are up 146% year-to-date but are off their highs of the year. Will Advanced Micro Devices beat again?

3. Sandisk Corp. (SNDK)

Sandisk has not missed since it went public in early 2025. Sandisk is reporting fiscal fourth quarter 2026 and full year 2026 results this week. It is expected to grow full year earnings by 2,111%. Yes, you read that correctly. Shares of Sandisk are up 502% year-to-date. Will a bullish guide on fiscal 2027 send Sandisk back to all-time highs?

4. Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)

Expedia has beat on earnings four quarters in a row as momentum builds in the travel industry and fears about AI replacing the online travel portals fades. Earnings are expected to jump 28.5% in the second quarter. Shares of Expedia are trading near their all-time highs, up 9.8% year-to-date. Expedia is cheap. It trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 15. Will Expedia beat again?

5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway is coming off a beat last quarter but its earnings surprise track record is spotty, at best. Shares of Berkshire Hathaway are up 11.8% over the last year, underperforming the S&P 500 which is up 22% in that same time. In 2026, Berkshire Hathaway has been treading water, with shares up just 2.7%. Second quarter earnings are expected to rise just 1.4%. Will Berkshire Hathaway reveal any big surprises on Saturday?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of EXPE in Zacks Value Investor portfolio.]

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.