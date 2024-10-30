Sandfire Resources Updates Securities Trading Policy

Sandfire Resources Limited (AU:SFR) has released an update.

Sandfire Resources Limited has announced significant changes to its Securities Trading Policy, aiming to ensure that its personnel act responsibly and uphold market confidence. The updated policy emphasizes preventing insider trading by regulating securities dealings among directors, employees, and contractors. This move reflects Sandfire’s commitment to maintaining transparency and integrity in the financial markets.

