Sandfire Resources Secures Court-Approved Auditor

May 31, 2024 — 05:08 am EDT

Sandfire Resources Limited (AU:SFR) has released an update.

Sandfire Resources Limited has successfully appointed Deloitte as its auditor following the approval of the Supreme Court of Western Australia, which resolved prior compliance issues surrounding the appointment without requiring shareholder ratification. The company has been cleared of any invalidity concerning Deloitte’s appointment since November 2023, despite initial procedural oversights. Sandfire’s leadership maintains that this development is not expected to impact the company’s stock price due to its administrative nature.

