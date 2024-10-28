News & Insights

Sandfire Resources Reports Strong Performance and Strategic Progress

October 28, 2024 — 08:18 pm EDT

Sandfire Resources Limited (AU:SFR) has released an update.

Sandfire Resources Limited reported steady copper equivalent production of 38.0kt in Q1 FY25 and achieved a significant reduction in net debt by $51M to $345M, signaling strong demand for its products. Despite a slight increase in operational costs at MATSA, the company maintained its annual production, cost, and expenditure guidance, while receiving crucial environmental approvals for its MATSA and Motheo projects. Sandfire’s strategic expansion efforts are also underway with increased exploration activities aimed at boosting reserves and extending the life of its key mining hubs.

