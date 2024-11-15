News & Insights

Sandfire Resources Navigates Key Resolutions at AGM

November 15, 2024 — 03:36 am EST

Sandfire Resources Limited (AU:SFR) has released an update.

Sandfire Resources Limited held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where key resolutions were mostly carried, except for the Remuneration Report and a Conditional Board Spill Meeting Resolution, which were not passed. The re-election of directors and incentive grants for the CEO received strong support from shareholders, highlighting confidence in the company’s leadership. This meeting marks a critical juncture for Sandfire as it navigates corporate governance challenges.

