Sandfire Resources Navigates Key Resolutions at AGM

Sandfire Resources Limited held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where key resolutions were mostly carried, except for the Remuneration Report and a Conditional Board Spill Meeting Resolution, which were not passed. The re-election of directors and incentive grants for the CEO received strong support from shareholders, highlighting confidence in the company’s leadership. This meeting marks a critical juncture for Sandfire as it navigates corporate governance challenges.

