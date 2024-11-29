News & Insights

Sandfire Resources Expands Market Presence with New Shares

November 29, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

Sandfire Resources Limited (AU:SFR) has released an update.

Sandfire Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 100,000 new ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), reflecting the company’s ongoing financial activities and potential growth opportunities. This move is part of Sandfire’s strategy to enhance its market presence and investor appeal.

