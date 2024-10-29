Sandfire Resources downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded Sandfire Resources (SFRRF) to Neutral from Outperform with a A$10.20 price target Q1 results were mixed and with the shares up 44% year-to-date the stock looks “fairy priced,” the analyst tells investors.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SFRRF:
- Sandfire Resources Reports Strong Performance and Strategic Progress
- Sandfire Resources Corrects Securities Cessation
- Sandfire Resources Options Cease as Conditions Lapse
- Sandfire Resources Sets Date for 2024 AGM
- Sandfire Resources downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.