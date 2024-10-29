Sandfire Resources downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded Sandfire Resources (SFRRF) to Neutral from Outperform with a A$10.20 price target Q1 results were mixed and with the shares up 44% year-to-date the stock looks “fairy priced,” the analyst tells investors.

