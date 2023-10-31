Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) Price Target Increased by 5.74% to 7.22

The average one-year price target for Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) has been revised to 7.22 / share. This is an increase of 5.74% from the prior estimate of 6.83 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.86 to a high of 14.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.02% from the latest reported closing price of 5.97 / share.

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandfire Resources. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFR is 0.24%, an increase of 5.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.34% to 59,142K shares.

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 8,419K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,263K shares, representing a decrease of 21.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFR by 3.64% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,942K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,120K shares, representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFR by 2.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,068K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,954K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFR by 1.57% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 3,632K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,220K shares, representing an increase of 11.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFR by 11.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,563K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,492K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFR by 8.59% over the last quarter.

