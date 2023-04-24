Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) Price Target Increased by 5.07% to 6.62

The average one-year price target for Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) has been revised to 6.62 / share. This is an increase of 5.07% from the prior estimate of 6.30 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.44 to a high of 8.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.38% from the latest reported closing price of 6.53 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandfire Resources. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFR is 0.15%, an increase of 45.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.19% to 65,981K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 10,697K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,055K shares, representing an increase of 24.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFR by 71.86% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,107K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,291K shares, representing an increase of 10.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFR by 88.54% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,994K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,430K shares, representing an increase of 9.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFR by 88.21% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 4,998K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,070K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFR by 83.78% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,568K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,227K shares, representing an increase of 9.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFR by 89.30% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.