Sanderson Farms Turns To Profit In Q4, Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) on Thursday reported net income for the fourth quarter of $27.92 million or $1.26 per share, compared to a net loss of $22.87 million or $1.05 per share in the year-ago period.

Net sales for the quarter rose to $940.02 million from $906.49 million for the same period a year ago.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.12 per share on revenues of $900.09 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

