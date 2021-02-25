Sanderson Farms Turns To Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) reported that its net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $9.5 million or $0.42 per share compared to a net loss of $38.6 million or $1.76 per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $909.3 million compared to $823.1 million for the same period a year ago.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.55 per share and revenues of $843.16 million for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.