Sanderson Farms Q3 Profit Declines, But Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) on Thursday reported net income for the third quarter of $32.81 million or $1.48 per share, lower than $53.36 million or $2.41 per share in the year-ago period.

Net sales for the quarter rose to $956.46 million from $945.15 million for the same period a year ago.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.95 per share on revenues of $936.04 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

