Sanderson Farms Q2 Profit Soars, Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Poultry producer Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) on Thursday reported net income for the second quarter of $96.91 million or $4.34 per share, sharply higher than $6.12 million or $0.28 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter rose to $1.13 billion from $844.71 million for the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.17 per share on revenues of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

