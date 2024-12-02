Sanderson Design Group Sees Shift in Major Holdings

Sanderson Design Group PLC (GB:SDG) has released an update.

Sanderson Design Group PLC has experienced a shift in major holdings as Schroders PLC reduced its voting rights from 6.432% to 4.590343%. This change, officially noted on November 29, 2024, highlights a significant adjustment in the company’s shareholder structure, potentially influencing its stock market dynamics.

