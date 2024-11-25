Sanderson Design Group Announces Board Departure

Sanderson Design Group PLC (GB:SDG) has released an update.

Sanderson Design Group PLC, a luxury interior design company, announces the departure of Christopher Rogers, a Non-Executive Director, after completing his second three-year term. Rogers, who also served as Interim Executive Chairman, will leave the company in February 2025. The company, known for its premium wallpapers and fabrics, continues to trade on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

