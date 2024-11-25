News & Insights

Stocks

Sanderson Design Group Announces Board Departure

November 25, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sanderson Design Group PLC (GB:SDG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sanderson Design Group PLC, a luxury interior design company, announces the departure of Christopher Rogers, a Non-Executive Director, after completing his second three-year term. Rogers, who also served as Interim Executive Chairman, will leave the company in February 2025. The company, known for its premium wallpapers and fabrics, continues to trade on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

For further insights into GB:SDG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.