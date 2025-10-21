Sanders Morris Harris Loads Up on Schlumberger (SLB) Stock With a 126,000 Share Investment

Key Points

Sanders Morris Harris added 126,150 shares of Schlumberger Limited, with the trade value estimated at ~$4.39 million based on the quarterly average price

The transaction represents 0.58% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade stake: 330,550 shares valued at $11.36 million as of September 30, 2025

The position now accounts for 1.5% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dated October 6, 2025, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by acquiring 126,150 additional shares in Q3 2025. The estimated value of this buy, based on the period’s average share price, was $4.39 million. The fund held a total of 330,550 shares at quarter-end.

What else to know

This buy brings the position to 1.5% of the fund’s 13F AUM as of September 30, 2025

Top holdings after the filing:

QQQ: $300.76 million (33.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

BX: $94.80 million (10.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NVDA: $34.86 million (3.8% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

CSWC: $29.92 million (3.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

AAPL: $28.99 million (3.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 6, 2025, shares were priced at $34.59, down 24.1% over the past year and underperformed the S&P 500 by 38.88 percentage points in the same period

Trailing twelve months revenue: $35.48 billion; net income: $4.09 billion over the trailing twelve months; dividend yield: 3.27% as of October 7, 2025

The fund reported 309 total positions and $758.18 million in 13F reportable AUM

Schlumberger overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $35.48 billion Net Income (TTM) $4.09 billion Dividend Yield 3.27% Price (as of market close October 6, 2025) $34.59

Company snapshot

Schlumberger provides technology and services for the global energy sector, including digital solutions, well construction, reservoir performance, and production systems.

Generates revenue primarily through the sale of equipment, software, and integrated services to oil and gas companies across exploration, drilling, and production phases.

Serves a diverse customer base, including major international oil and gas producers, independent operators, and national oil companies worldwide.

Schlumberger Limited is a leading provider of technology and integrated solutions to the energy industry, operating at a global scale with a diversified portfolio. The company leverages advanced digital platforms and engineering expertise to deliver value across the exploration and production lifecycle. Its broad service offering and global reach position it as a key partner for energy companies seeking operational efficiency and technological innovation.

Foolish take

Sanders Morris Harris increased the number of Schlumberger shares in its portfolio by 62% in the third quarter. That was a long way from the biggest addition the firm made to its portfolio during the three months ended Sep. 30, 2025. That said, it is a relatively large bet. At 1.5% of the portfolio, Schlumberger is the portfolio's 10th largest holding.

At 2.9% of its portfolio, Enterprise Products Partners, a large pipeline operator, is the only other energy business in Sanders Morris Harris' top 10 holdings.

You don't need to manage a portfolio as large as Sanders Morris Harris to appreciate the rapid income growth Schlumberger's produced in recent years. The oil services and equipment provider has raised its dividend payout by 128% since the beginning of 2022.

Despite rising rapidly over the past few years, Schlumberger's dividend program offers a relatively large 3.4% yield at recent prices.

Glossary

13F filing: A quarterly report U.S. institutional investment managers file with the SEC, disclosing their equity holdings.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or institution.

Quarterly average price: The average share price over a specific quarter, used to estimate transaction values.

Stake: The total ownership or position a fund holds in a particular company or asset.

Dividend yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its share price.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Reportable AUM: The portion of a fund's assets that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as the 13F report.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset owned by an investor or fund.

Integrated services: A combination of different services offered together to provide comprehensive solutions to clients.

Exploration and production lifecycle: The full sequence of activities in finding and extracting oil and gas, from discovery to production.

Well construction: The process of drilling and building wells for extracting oil or gas.

Reservoir performance: The evaluation and management of how efficiently oil or gas can be extracted from underground reservoirs.

