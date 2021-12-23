Sandbox Price Predictions: How High Will the SAND Crypto Go by 2025?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

What is going on with The Sandbox (CCC:SAND-USD) today? Shares of the SAND crypto are seemingly unstoppable, increasing by more than 17% in the past 24 hours. The price movement comes on the heels of exciting news from a major consulting firm. At the time of writing, SAND crypto is currently the 34th largest cryptocurrency based on market capitalization. However, investors are now wondering if the crypto can keep up the momentum. They are seeking out Sandbox price predictions as a result.

Today, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Hong Kong announced that it had purchased a plot of LAND. LAND represents virtual real estate as a non-fungible token (NFT) in The Sandbox metaverse. While the specific plot and price of LAND purchased was not disclosed, a partner of PwC Hong Kong explained, “We will leverage our expertise to advise clients who wish to embrace the metaverse on the full range of challenges presented by this emerging global digital phenomenon.”

Additionally, the Sandbox’s COO, Sebastien Borget, praised the purchase, adding, “The metaverse is open for business. We welcome PwC Hong Kong to experience how The Sandbox fosters new immersive experiences and ways for brands to connect with customers.”

Fans of The Sandbox were quick to recognize the extent of this news. PwC is a reputable consulting firm that will surely add a sense of legitimacy to the SAND crypto. As a result, Sandbox price predictions are in high demand. Let’s jump right in.

Sandbox Price Predictions: What’s Next for the SAND Crypto?

Gov Capital has a 2025 price prediction of $61.58. Impressively, this implies upside of 914% from current prices. The prediction is based on “deep learning processes” and technical analysis.

Wallet Investor has a 2025 price prediction of $31.14. This prediction represents upside of 413%. Wallet Investor also notes that sentiment surrounding the SAND crypto in the past 30 days has been neutral. Additionally, after today’s price appreciation, all three levels of resistance analyzed by Wallet Investor have been surpassed.

CoinPriceForecast has a 2025 price prediction of $25.03. This prediction implies upside of 312% from current prices. Furthermore, CoinPriceForecast formulated this prediction using proprietary “deep learning technology.”

Digitalcoin has a 2025 price prediction of $11.87. This prediction represents upside of 95% and is notably lower than the above three predictions. Digitalcoin developed its price prediction based on its own proprietary algorithm, which factors in historical data.

On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

