Sandbox Banking Launches Glyue® for Zoom to Enhance Banking Integration and Customer Experience

Sandbox Banking launched Glyue® in the Zoom App Marketplace, enhancing banking operations through integrated communication and data insights.

Quiver AI Summary

Sandbox Banking, an nCino company, has launched its Glyue® integration app in the Zoom App Marketplace, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance customer service through a seamless connection between Zoom's communication tools and financial institutions' back-office systems. The app automates workflows and delivers insights into customer interactions, aiming to improve operational efficiency and personalization. Key features include enhanced AI capabilities for personalized engagement, global telephony customization for regional adaptations, and advanced analytics for better insights. This partnership with Zoom facilitates real-time access to banking data, ultimately enabling financial institutions to improve customer experiences and efficiency. The Glyue® app is now available for all Zoom Contact Center users.

Potential Positives

Glyue® for Zoom is now available in the Zoom App Marketplace, enhancing Sandbox Banking's visibility and accessibility to a wider audience of banks and credit unions.

The integration of Glyue® allows financial institutions to automate workflows and improve customer interactions, which may lead to increased customer satisfaction and retention.

According to research highlighted in the release, the integration can result in a significant boost in sales revenue and cross-selling success for financial institutions, indicating potential financial benefits.

The partnership with Zoom reinforces Sandbox Banking's commitment to innovation in financial services, aligning with the growing trend of digitization and automation in the banking industry.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a safe harbor statement that indicates forward-looking statements may not be realized, which could create uncertainty for investors regarding the company's future performance.

Potential risks and uncertainties are noted, such as market adoption and privacy issues, which could materially affect nCino’s business and financial results.

The language around the partnership and product launch may indicate dependence on third-party platforms (Zoom), which could expose the company to operational vulnerabilities and market dynamics beyond its control.

FAQ

What is Glyue® for Zoom?

Glyue® for Zoom is an integration app that links Zoom’s tools with banking systems for improved customer experiences.

How does Glyue® enhance customer interactions?

It streamlines workflows and provides deeper insights, improving personalized communication and operational efficiency for banks and credit unions.

What are the key features of Glyue®?

Key features include AI capabilities, telephony customization, and advanced analytics to optimize interactions and gain insights.

Who can benefit from Glyue® for Zoom?

Banks and credit unions looking to deliver a seamless, AI-powered customer experience can benefit from using Glyue®.

Where is Glyue® for Zoom available?

The Glyue® app is now available in the Zoom App Marketplace for all Zoom Contact Center users.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NCNO Insider Trading Activity

$NCNO insiders have traded $NCNO stock on the open market 89 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 89 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFF HORING has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 11,554,876 shares for an estimated $418,073,919 .

. HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC INSIGHT has made 0 purchases and 60 sales selling 5,056,042 shares for an estimated $184,002,621 .

. SEAN DESMOND (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 65,034 shares for an estimated $2,413,295 .

. GREGORY ORENSTEIN (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 59,481 shares for an estimated $2,330,034 .

. WILLIAM J RUH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,175,000 .

. PIERRE NAUDE sold 17,026 shares for an estimated $555,098

APRIL RIEGER (Chief Lgl. & Compl. Ofc., Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,759 shares for an estimated $435,209 .

. PAMELA KILDAY sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $319,633

STEVEN A COLLINS sold 6,688 shares for an estimated $238,773

JEANETTE SELLERS (VP of Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 823 shares for an estimated $28,324.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NCNO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of $NCNO stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NCNO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NCNO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Reduce" rating on 12/05/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024

Truist Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NCNO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NCNO forecast page.

$NCNO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NCNO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $NCNO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joe Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $42.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Charles Nabhan from Stephens set a target price of $38.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $45.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Terry Tillman from Truist Financial set a target price of $44.0 on 10/21/2024

Full Release



WILMINGTON, N.C., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandbox Banking, an nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) company, today announced that Glyue® has been introduced in the Zoom App Marketplace, a powerful collaboration with Zoom that transforms the Zoom Contact Center into a comprehensive solution for banks and credit unions. Selected by Zoom for its expertise in fintech integrations, Sandbox Banking has developed the Glyue® for Zoom app to effortlessly link Zoom’s communication tools with back-office systems, automate workflows, and provide deeper insights into customer or member interactions.









Glyue® for Zoom is an integration application that enables unified data flow between Zoom’s video, chat, and telephony tools and financial institutions’ core systems, enhancing operational efficiency and delivering more personalized customer or member experiences. Research highlights the impact of CRM functionality, with



a study by Capterra



reporting a 47% increase in account holder satisfaction and retention, a 45% boost in sales revenue, and a 39% improvement in cross-selling success among CRM users.





Key features of the Glyue® app include:













Enhanced AI Capabilities:



By integrating broader account holder data into Zoom’s AI tools, banks and credit unions can deliver more accurate and tailored customer or member interactions.



Ernst & Young



reports that AI-powered automation such as that offered by Glyue® can streamline processes like loan approvals, fraud detection, and account holder service, driving cost savings and operational efficiency.



By integrating broader account holder data into Zoom’s AI tools, banks and credit unions can deliver more accurate and tailored customer or member interactions. Ernst & Young reports that AI-powered automation such as that offered by Glyue® can streamline processes like loan approvals, fraud detection, and account holder service, driving cost savings and operational efficiency.





Global Telephony Customization:



The app integrates regional systems with Zoom’s telephony capabilities, helping with seamless connectivity and adaptability to local market needs while supporting customers in meeting applicable requirements.



The app integrates regional systems with Zoom’s telephony capabilities, helping with seamless connectivity and adaptability to local market needs while supporting customers in meeting applicable requirements.





Advanced Analytics:



Zoom’s metrics are linked with powerful analytics tools, enabling financial institutions to gain deeper insights into account holder behavior and operational performance.







The Glyue® for Zoom app addresses a critical need for financial institutions to deliver faster, more personalized service while simplifying operations. AI-driven account holder engagement tools, like those enabled by Glyue®, not only improve satisfaction but also build trust by anticipating customer or member needs.









“We’re thrilled to partner with Zoom to integrate key banking systems into its customer engagement platform,” said



Kelsey Saia



, VP of Partnerships at Sandbox Banking. “With Glyue® for Zoom, banks and credit unions can securely access real-time financial data within Zoom Contact Center. By connecting core banking, loan origination, deposit account opening and CRM systems, agents gain a 360° view of account holders, enabling faster issue resolution, seamless transactions, and personalized support. This partnership enhances customer or member experiences, improves operational efficiency, and reinforces our commitment to innovation in financial services.”











Kentis Gopalla



, Head of CX Product & Ecosystem at Zoom, shared, “We partnered with Sandbox Banking because of their deep understanding of financial institutions’ challenges and their innovative approach to integrations. The Glyue® app empowers banks and credit unions to leverage Zoom’s communication platform in ways that enhance both efficiency and account holder experience.” The Glyue® app is now available in the Zoom App Marketplace for all Zoom Contact Center users. Banks and credit unions looking to deliver a seamless, AI-powered customer or member experience are encouraged to explore this transformative solution.







About Sandbox Banking







Sandbox Banking, an nCino Company, is a digital transformation leader, empowering banks and credit unions with Glyue®, a cutting-edge Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) created exclusively for financial institutions. Glyue® seamlessly connects 14+ of the most popular core banking platforms with over 50 industry-leading solutions in lending, deposits, CCaaS, CRM, document management, KYC/AML, underwriting, mobile banking, and analytics. Trusted by over 100 North American financial institutions ranging from $500M to $200B+ in assets, Sandbox Banking helps unlock new revenue streams through powerful, flexible integrations. Sanbox Banking was acquired by nCino in 2025. To learn more, visit



sandboxbanking.com



.







For media inquiries, please contact:







Michele Yurcich





Director of Marketing





Sandbox Banking, an nCino Company





michele.yurcich@ncino.com







About nCino







nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is powering a new era in financial services. The Company was founded to help financial institutions digitize and reengineer business processes to boost efficiencies and create better banking experiences. With over 1,800 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino has developed a trusted platform of best-in-class, intelligent solutions. By integrating artificial intelligence and actionable insights into its platform, nCino is helping financial institutions consolidate legacy systems to enhance strategic decision-making, improve risk management, and elevate customer satisfaction by cohesively bringing together people, AI and data. For more information, visit



www.ncino.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at



www.ncino.com



or the SEC's web site at



www.sec.gov



). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.