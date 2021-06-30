Sandals Resorts Is Giving COVID-19 Couples a Chance to Win a 7-Day 'Do-Over' Honeymoon

For many couples, 2020 was a challenging year. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people had to change their wedding plans, either postponing their wedding day or making changes to accommodate for a much smaller wedding.

Even if you were able to get married during the pandemic, the uncertainty of travel and personal finances may have impacted your honeymoon plans. That's why Sandals Resorts is giving couples a chance to win a romantic "do-over" honeymoon.

Keep reading to learn more about Sandals' Honeymoon Do-Over sweepstakes.

Sandals Resorts Honeymoon Do-Over contest details

Sandals Resorts wants to bring some extra happiness to the world by giving away 30 trips.

Four couples will win the grand prize of a 7-Day / 6-night Luxury Included® Honeymoon for two adults in a Love Nest Butler Suite at a participating Sandals Resort of their choice.

Twenty-six couples will win a 7-Day / 6-night Luxury Included® Honeymoon for two adults in an Entry Level Deluxe Category Suite at any participating Sandals Resort of their choice.

Each prize includes:

Local airport transportation

Unlimited food and beverages

Daily and nightly entertainment, land, and water sports activities at the resort

Wifi in all rooms and public areas

Resort gratuities and taxes

This promotion is open to couples planning to be engaged, planning to get married, as well as engaged and married couples.

Nominees must be at least 18 years of age and residents of the United States or Canada (excluding the Quebec province). Couples can nominate themselves or be nominated by someone else on the Honeymoon Do Over contest page.

Couples will need to pay for additional costs, such as:

Airfare to and from their home and travel destination

Ground transportation

Inter-island transportation

Souvenirs

Tours

Nominations can be submitted from June 15, 2021, through July 14, 2021. Winners will be drawn on the following dates:

June 22, 2021

June 29, 2021

July 6, 2021

July 13, 2021

July 15, 2021

Tips to save money on your own honeymoon

The Sandals' Do-Over Honeymoon sweepstakes is a great way for couples to get the honeymoon that they dreamed of taking. But for couples who don't win, there are still ways to take a vacation and celebrate their relationship.

Here are some suggestions:

Get a travel rewards credit card. Using a travel credit card can help you earn travel rewards, which you can redeem for travel later on. If you get a new card with a great welcome bonus, that can help you reach your points goals sooner.

Start planning as soon as you can. With pandemic restrictions lifting and COVID cases dropping, travel is getting increasingly popular right now, and the costs are rising. If you want to save money, planning and booking as soon as possible is your best shot at getting better rates.

Set up an automated savings plan. If your honeymoon is some time away, it's never too early to start saving. Set up weekly or monthly automated withdrawals to ensure you have the money you need by the time your honeymoon arrives. Set the funds aside in a separate savings account so you're not tempted to spend it.

If you never had the chance to take a honeymoon or are looking to plan a honeymoon do-over, it's possible to plan an unforgettable honeymoon in an affordable way. But even a simple weekend getaway can be rejuvenating after the stresses of the last year.

