Sanda Par Olof Increases Position in Orion Office REIT (ONL)

Fintel reports that Sanda Par Olof has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.39MM shares of Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL). This represents 7.75% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 8, 2022 they reported 2.85MM shares and 5.03% of the company, an increase in shares of 53.94% and an increase in total ownership of 2.72% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.20% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orion Office REIT is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 46.20% from its latest reported closing price of $9.07.

The projected annual revenue for Orion Office REIT is $199MM, an increase of 0.35%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orion Office REIT. This is a decrease of 97 owner(s) or 16.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONL is 0.04%, a decrease of 25.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.98% to 46,928K shares. The put/call ratio of ONL is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,144K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,976K shares, representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONL by 15.56% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 2,860K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,760K shares, representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONL by 4.14% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,584K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,581K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONL by 75.99% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,566K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,600K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONL by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 2,553K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,495K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONL by 4.88% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.