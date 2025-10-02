SAND Schedules Shareholder Meeting to Get Approval for RGLD Deal

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND announced that it filed the materials for the special meeting of the company’s shareholders to be held on Oct. 9. At the meeting, Sandstorm Gold’s shareholders will be asked to approve the agreement with Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD. This approval will move the SAND-RGLD deal inked on July 6, closer to completion.

Details on Sandstorm Gold-Royal Gold Deal

RGLD is planning to acquire Sandstorm Gold in an all-stock deal, wherein it is offering 0.0625 Royal Gold shares for each Sandstorm share. This offer implies a $3.5-billion equity value and a premium of 21% based on 20-day VWAP and 17% based on the July 3, 2025, closing price. Post the deal closure, SAND shareholders will receive around 19 million Royal Gold shares and hold approximately 23% of Royal Gold's fully diluted shares.



On Sept. 22, Sandstorm Gold received a favorable recommendation from Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and other major proxy advisors. This recommendation supports the deal's strategic value and benefits for shareholders.



Royal Gold will also hold a special meeting on Oct. 9, 2025, wherein all registered holders of the Royal Gold common stock (as of the close of business on Aug. 29, 2025) are eligible to vote for the approval of the issuance of Royal Gold shares for the Sandstorm transaction. The board of directors recommended that shareholders vote in favor of the proposals outlined in the proxy statement.

SAND’s Q2 Performance

The company posted an adjusted EPS of 5 cents in the second quarter of 2025, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported earnings of 3 cents per share in the second quarter of 2024.



SAND registered revenues of $51 million for the June-end quarter of 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $52 million. The top line rose 13.3% year over year.



SAND belongs to the Mining - Gold industry. Let us check how its peers performed in their most recent earnings.



B2Gold Corp BTG reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 12 cents for second-quarter 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents. However, the bottom line marked a significant improvement from 6 cents in the prior-year quarter.



BTG generated revenues of $692 million in second-quarter 2025 compared with the prior-year quarter’s $493 million.



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM reported adjusted earnings of $1.94 per share for the second quarter of 2025, up from $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83.



Agnico Eagle Mines generated revenues of $2.82 billion, up 35.6% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55 billion.

