SAND Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (Symbol: SAND) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.87, changing hands as high as $7.04 per share. Sandstorm Gold Ltd shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAND's low point in its 52 week range is $5.305 per share, with $9.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.94.

