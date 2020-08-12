Banking

Sanctions threat adds "downside risks" to Belarus credit rating - S&P Global

The threat of international sanctions on Belarus following the disputed election win of its authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday adds to the risks to its credit rating, S&P Global said on Wednesday.

European Union foreign ministers will meet on Friday to discuss targeted sanctions after claims of widespread vote rigging and a fierce crackdown on protests.

"Prospects of international sanctions in response to the (Belarus) authorities' handling of the situation are rising, in our view," S&P's two main sovereign analysts for the country said in a report.

"Even though there is no immediate effect on our sovereign credit ratings on Belarus, we consider that downside risks are rising."

S&P currently rates Belarus in the non-investment grade B category and has a 'stable' outlook on the rating.

Official results handed Lukashenko, in power for more than a quarter of a century, an 80% share of the vote in Sunday's election. Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, who emerged from obscurity to become his main rival, took just 9.9%.

