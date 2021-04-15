Sanctions stress hammers Russian bond markets

By Tom Arnold and Marc Jones

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Russia's government bonds suffered steep declines on Thursday as the prospect of the toughest U.S. sanctions in years dented hopes that a proposed summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin might ease tensions.

The sanctions were set to target both individuals and entities and may also include aggressive new measures targeting the country's sovereign debt, according to one source who spoke to Reuters.

Moscow's dollar-denominated bonds, which had rallied amid the summit talk, sold off as much as 3 cents, taking some issues to one-year lows RU000A0JXU22=TE.

Yields on locally traded, rouble-denominated OFZ bonds RU10YT=RR jumped almost 20 basis points to around 7.37%, just short of 12-month highs. The rush to insure against exposure to Russia risk pushed five-year credit default swaps (CDS) up 15 basis points. RUGV5YUSAC=MG

"The market seems to be more worried than previously expected, as the scope of the sanctions might be broadened well beyond some high-ranked officials and diplomats and to cover around 30 specific Russian companies," said Nikolay Markov, senior economist, Pictet Asset Management.

Russian assets have been under pressure in recent months from the sanctions worries and the largest build up of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border since Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Joe Biden called on Russia to pull back troops from the Ukrainian border to de-escalate the situation in the region, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.

U.S. investors have been banned from buying new dollar-denominated Russian debt since 2014, so any measures of the rouble debt known by their Russian abbreviation, OFZ, would be an additional stress.

Russia uses OFZs to finance its budget deficit. Total OFZ issuance is 13.86 trillion roubles ($182.22 billion), central bank data show. Foreign pension funds and other international asset managers hold just over 3 trillion roubles worth, roughly 23%.

Nearly 7% of OFZs are held by U.S. investors. Extrapolated to the new sales the Russian finance ministry has planned, that would take away almost $3.4 billion in demand.

If the UK joined the ban, that would be another 7% of demand gone. The EU would be another 5%, although there is little suggestion so far that it will participate.

Sanctions-linked damage to Russian markets has been heavy in the past but short-lived.

The rouble slumped 17% in 2018 after the U.S. briefly put harsh sanctions on Russian aluminum giant Rusal and then added more curbs on some officials after the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter in the UK.

On Thursday, it lost as much as 2% at one point RUB=.

"There has been a bit of whiplash," Saxo Bank's head of FX strategy John Hardy said. "Earlier in the week, it looked like the U.S. was making overtures about a (Biden-Putin) summit and now it looks like they are going to slap on sanctions."

Russia and Ukraine risk gauges have been risinghttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dhph5F

