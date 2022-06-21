Sanctions limit Russian banks' FX transfer capabilities, say VTB, Alfa Bank

This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - Sanctions on Russia's financial institutions have limited the foreign currency transfers that banks can make from one to another, No.2 lender VTB VTBR.MM said on Tuesday, the latest sign that restrictions are hurting the Russian banking sector.

With their already limited cash holdings of hard currency, Russian banks have few options for investing foreign currencies because of capital controls in Russia and the risk of funds abroad being frozen as a result of Western sanctions. These factors have caused some to introduce fees and commissions.

Many banks have already been cut off from the SWIFT global payments system, Apple and Google withdrew access in Russia to their digital payments systems and Russians can no longer use Mastercard and Visa cards abroad.

"The introduction of sanctions in relation to Russian financial institutions has limited the possibility of foreign currency payments," VTB said in a statement. "We are waiting for the development of alternative channels for such transfers."

Dominant lender Sberbank SBER.MM also said forex transfers between banks, even within Russia, may be limited, RIA news agency reported, quoting a Sberbank call centre employee.

"The bank cannot guarantee that your foreign currency transfer to another bank will go through," the employee said. "Only if you convert the money to roubles and transfer it in roubles."

Sberbank did not respond to a request for comment.

Private lender Alfa Bank said it was not possible to make forex transfers due to restrictions that mean foreign banks involved in any forex transfers may block them.

"We cannot influence their decision or remove the blocking independently, so we have disabled transfers both for foreign and domestic banks," Alfa Bank said in a statement.

VTB said transfers remained unrestricted for the following currencies: the Belarusian rouble, Kazakh tenge, Armenian dram and Azeri manat.

Companies, meanwhile, can make transfers in Vietnamese dong and, under foreign trade contracts, in Chinese yuan and Indian rupees.

Russia has shunned countries that have imposed sanctions on Moscow over what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, labelling them "unfriendly" and focusing on cementing ties with those it still considers sympathetic.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Heinrich)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.