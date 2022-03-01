Sanctions Imposed On Russia Brings Russian Economy On the Edge

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has the world on edge as Russia continues its invasion and Western nations ratchet up sanctions against Moscow in order to deter further aggression. The sanctions are carefully designed to harm Russia's economy and make its access to international financial markets difficult. According to President Joe Biden, restrictions imposed by the U.S. and other Western nations are likely to cost Russia "hundreds of billions of dollars." The current sanctions are already having an impact, with the Russian ruble falling nearly 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Depreciation of currency

The Russian ruble's depreciation has serious consequences for Russia's economy and citizens. The steep devaluation would mean that the standard of living of Russians would plummet as the prices of products imported by the country climbs, making it difficult for average Russians to meet their basic needs such as food and clothing. As a result, Moscow will almost certainly be forced to intervene and provide assistance to the most vulnerable economic sectors. However, Russia's lack of access to U.S. dollars may force the country to print more rubles, a risky move that could lead to hyperinflation in Russia and chaos among Russian citizens.

Shortage of consumer goods

Russian citizens rely heavily on their Western counterparts for a variety of consumer goods. As a result, rising geopolitical tensions may cause a shortage of such goods and raise prices, making it difficult for the average Russian citizen to make ends meet. Even before the conflict, inflation in Russia soared to 8.7% in January, far exceeding the Russian central bank's target of around 4%. The boost in sanctions is very likely to aggravate the situation.

In anticipation of rising consumer prices and in response to the ruble's precipitous depreciation, Russia's central bank raised its interest rate from 9.5% to 20% yesterday. Furthermore, government officials requested that export-oriented firms sell foreign currencies in order to prevent the ruble from depreciating further.

Bank runs

The U.S. and its allies also froze the Russian central bank's assets, making it difficult for Russia to sell those assets globally and provide much-needed assistance to its own financial institutions and businesses. In addition, some Russian banks have been cut off from the global SWIFT payment system.

Following the aforementioned sanctions and the ruble's depreciation, Russian citizens rushed to their respective banks to withdraw their deposits, fearing that the ruble would continue to fall in the coming days. As a result, the Russian central bank was forced to replenish ATM cash supplies. In response to the confusion, the Russian central bank requested citizens to remain calm and reassured them that it has adequate tools and resources in place to make ensure operational continuity within the country.

Exit of Businesses

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, many multinational corporations with operations in Russia have decided to leave the country. On Sunday, BP plc, a multinational oil and gas company headquartered in London, England, made a surprising decision to sell its 25% stake in Rosneft, a Russian state-controlled organization. This decision could cost BP plc nearly $25 billion in write-offs. Furthermore, it would reduce the company's oil and gas production by nearly 33%.

Shell, like BP plc, has decided to end its partnership with Gazprom, a Russian state-owned energy company, citing "a senseless act of military aggression" by Russia as the reason for its move. Furthermore, the company has withdrawn from its participation in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility. Similarly, Equinor, Norway's largest energy corporation, announced its intention to exit its joint ventures in Russia.

Moving forward, it will not be surprising if other multinational corporations with operations in Russia leave the country under immense moral and government pressure.

The Bottom Line

Overall, sanctions imposed on Russia are likely to have a significant impact on its economy. Russians are already panicking and rushing to banks to withdraw cash balances in anticipation of further ruble depreciation and rising inflation. Furthermore, the tough stance taken by multinational energy companies may make future investments in the country highly unlikely. This could have an impact on technology transfer and employment opportunities for Russian citizens in the future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.