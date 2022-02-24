Sanctions-hit VTB Bank has several plans to minimise impact on its clients

Contributor
Elena Fabrichnaya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Russia's second-largest lender VTB, the subject of a round of British sanctions, has prepared for the toughest scenario and worked through several plans to minimise the impact on its clients, it said on Thursday.

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russia's second-largest lender VTB VTBR.MM, the subject of a round of British sanctions, has prepared for the toughest scenario and worked through several plans to minimise the impact on its clients, it said on Thursday.

"Sanctions are a reality for us over the last few years and another round of politically motivated anti-Russian sanctions did not come as a surprise," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More