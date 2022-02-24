Sanctions-hit VTB Bank has several plans to minimise impact on its clients

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russia's second-largest lender VTB VTBR.MM, the subject of a round of British sanctions, has prepared for the toughest scenario and worked through several plans to minimise the impact on its clients, it said on Thursday.

"Sanctions are a reality for us over the last few years and another round of politically motivated anti-Russian sanctions did not come as a surprise," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

