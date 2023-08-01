SanBio (TYO:4592) Price Target Increased by 7.03% to 2,019.60

The average one-year price target for SanBio (TYO:4592) has been revised to 2,019.60 / share. This is an increase of 7.03% from the prior estimate of 1,887.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 424.20 to a high of 3,570.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 241.15% from the latest reported closing price of 592.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in SanBio. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4592 is 0.01%, a decrease of 17.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.62% to 684K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 213K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4592 by 18.97% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 188K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 183K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 39K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4592 by 17.92% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.