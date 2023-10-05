SanBio (TYO:4592) Price Target Decreased by 7.72% to 1,840.08

The average one-year price target for SanBio (TYO:4592) has been revised to 1,840.08 / share. This is an decrease of 7.72% from the prior estimate of 1,994.10 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 424.20 to a high of 3,465.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 222.26% from the latest reported closing price of 571.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in SanBio. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4592 is 0.01%, a decrease of 8.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.80% to 737K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 242K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 213K shares, representing an increase of 12.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4592 by 0.94% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 188K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 183K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 39K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4592 by 21.86% over the last quarter.

IDEV - iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF holds 38K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 57.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4592 by 110.75% over the last quarter.

