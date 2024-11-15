News & Insights

SanBio Faces Minor Delay in AKUUGO Production

November 15, 2024 — 01:53 am EST

SanBio Co (JP:4592) has released an update.

SanBio Co., Ltd. experienced a minor setback in the first production run of AKUUGO, a stem cell therapy for brain injury, as it did not fully meet specification standards. Despite this, the company remains optimistic as key aspects like yield were compliant, and they have commenced a second production run. The delay is expected to minimally impact this fiscal year’s financial performance.

