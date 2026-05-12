BioTech
SMTI

Sanara Swings To Profit In Q1; Stock Up

May 12, 2026 — 05:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sanara MedTech Inc. (SMTI), a medical technology company, on Monday released its first quarter financial results.

The company specializes in the development and commercialization of technologies that improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical market.

Q1 2026:

The company recorded net revenues of $27.79 million, 19% higher than the $23.43 million reported a year ago. This included revenues from soft tissue repair products equaling $24.94 million, and $2.85 million from bone fusion products.

Gross profits accounted for 93% of revenue, amounting to $25.87 million, higher than the $21.59 million gained in the first quarter of 2025.

Sanara recorded net income from continuing operations of $0.4 million, or $0.04 per share in Q1, 2026, reversing a net loss from continuing operations of $0.6 million, or $0.07 per share, in the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $4.3 million in the first quarter, compared to the EBITDA of $2.7 million in the previous year.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities held by the company on March 31, 2026, amounts to $13.59 million.

SMTI closed Monday at $18.02, down 2.07%. In the overnight market, the stock is trading at $20.42, up 13.32%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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