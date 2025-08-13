Sanara MedTech Sales Jump 28 Percent

Key Points GAAP revenue reached $25.83 million for Q2 2025, beating analyst estimates for the quarter and growing 28% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $2.66 million, more than quadrupling from Q2 2024.

Losses at the Tissue Health Plus segment widened during the first half of 2025, prompting a formal strategic review.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI), a developer of surgical wound care products and value-based care technology, reported its Q2 FY2025 earnings on August 13, 2025. The report showed the company’s GAAP net revenue beat expectations, growing to $25.83 million compared to an analyst estimate of $25.15 million. Earnings per share (EPS) loss of $(0.23) (GAAP) also surpassed the consensus estimate for a larger loss of $(0.44). The company recorded a GAAP net loss of $2.0 million, narrower than the $3.53 million net loss in Q2 2024. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) more than quadrupled from a year earlier, reaching $2.66 million (non-GAAP). The quarter reflected margin gains and growth in the core surgical business, even as net loss increased in the value-based care segment (Tissue Health Plus) during the first half of 2025. Management’s overall assessment emphasized strong execution in the surgical business, with the Tissue Health Plus segment now under a formal strategic review.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.23) $(0.44) $(0.41) 43.9 % Revenue (GAAP) $25.83 million $25.15 million $20.16 million 28.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $2.66 million N/A N/A Net Loss $(2.02 million) $(3.53 million) 42.8 % Cash Flow from Operating Activities $2.70 million N/A $(1.40 million) N/A

Snapshot of Sanara MedTech’s Business and Key Focus Areas

Sanara MedTech specializes in medical technologies for improving surgical wound care and recovery. Its product suite covers soft tissue repair, bone fusion, and a digital wound care platform for providers. At its core, the business develops and sells products such as CellerateRX Surgical (a wound care collagen technology) and BIASURGE (an advanced irrigation solution) into hospitals and surgical centers.

Recently, the company focused on growing its commercial reach in surgical product lines and piloting its value-based care program (Tissue Health Plus, or THP). Success depends on continued innovation in wound care, deepening its facility penetration, expanding distribution networks, and progressing its digital health offerings. Key metrics include sales of new proprietary products, adoption of its software platform, and careful navigation of regulatory requirements in healthcare.

Quarter in Detail: Growth in Surgical Business, Challenges in Value-Based Care

Net revenue grew 28% year-over-year, reflecting continued strength in the Sanara Surgical segment. Growth was driven by rising adoption of soft tissue repair products and bone fusion technologies. Management credited sales of proprietary products—including CellerateRX Surgical (a collagen-based wound treatment), BIASURGE (a surgical lavage product), and a portfolio of fusion implants—as the main drivers of this outperformance. Facility penetration and an expanding distributor network both contributed to demand, with the commercial strategy focused on increasing the number of active surgeon users and entering more healthcare facilities.

Gross margin expanded to 93%, up from 90% a year ago. The improvement stemmed from a combination of a more profitable product mix (particularly higher soft tissue repair sales) and reduced manufacturing costs. Operating expenses rose 14% year-over-year, well below the pace of revenue gains, resulting in significant operating leverage. Segment reporting showed Sanara Surgical turned a profit, with $0.5 million in net income, swinging from a $2.2 million net loss in Q2 2024, and logged $4.7 million in adjusted EBITDA.

In the Tissue Health Plus segment, GAAP net loss widened substantially to $2.5 million from $1.3 million a year ago. THP, which is developing a technology platform and value-based care delivery program for wound management, recorded a net loss of $2.5 million and negative adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million. The company rolled out a pilot with a wound care provider group in June 2025, launching the THP CoPilot app that offers care coordination and workflow features for clinicians. Financial viability remains unclear as management noted heavy cash use and commercial traction is still unproven, projecting cash investment in the THP segment during the second half of 2025 to be between $5.5 and $6.5 million.

Given persistent net losses at the THP segment (GAAP net loss of $5.4 million during the first half of 2025), Sanara MedTech launched a formal review of that segment, seeking “strategic alternatives” to improve future performance. Research and development expenses increased 27.6% year-over-year.

Looking Forward: Outlook and What to Watch Next

While management expects continued growth in the core surgical business, it signaled ongoing investment and elevated losses in the THP effort. For the second half of 2025, $5.5–6.5 million in cash outflows are projected for THP.

Cash flow from operating activities (GAAP) turned positive, reaching $2.7 million after being negative in the prior-year quarter. Debt increased to $44.2 million as of June 30, 2025, while cash on hand was $17.0 million as of June 30, 2025. Management highlighted that continued positive trends in the Surgical segment’s margins and revenue will be key to offsetting ongoing spending and losses in THP. SMTI does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

