News & Insights

Stocks
SMTI

Sanara MedTech reports Q3 EPS (34c) vs (13c) last year

November 12, 2024 — 04:33 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $21.67M vs $16.02M last year. “The third quarter of 2024 was Sanara’s twelfth consecutive record net revenue quarter, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire organization,” stated Ron Nixon, Sanara’s Executive Chairman and CEO. “Looking ahead, we remain focused on continuing to execute our growth strategy and delivering exceptional value to both our customers and shareholders.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SMTI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMTI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.