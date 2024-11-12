Sanara MedTech reports Q3 EPS (34c) vs (13c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $21.67M vs $16.02M last year. “The third quarter of 2024 was Sanara’s twelfth consecutive record net revenue quarter, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire organization,” stated Ron Nixon, Sanara’s Executive Chairman and CEO. “Looking ahead, we remain focused on continuing to execute our growth strategy and delivering exceptional value to both our customers and shareholders.”

