Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) shareholder returns have been enviable, earning 916% in 3 years

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 10% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been spectacular. In fact, the share price has taken off in that time, up 916%. So the recent fall doesn't do much to dampen our respect for the business. The share price action could signify that the business itself is dramatically improved, in that time. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Since the stock has added US$26m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Sanara MedTech isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years Sanara MedTech has grown its revenue at 32% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. In light of this attractive revenue growth, it seems somewhat appropriate that the share price has been rocketing, boasting a gain of 117% per year, over the same period. Despite the strong run, top performers like Sanara MedTech have been known to go on winning for decades. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:SMTI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 4th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Sanara MedTech

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 23% in the last year, Sanara MedTech shareholders lost 33%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 48% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Sanara MedTech that you should be aware of.

