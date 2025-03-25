Sanara MedTech Inc. Reports 49% Q4 Revenue Growth and 33% Annual Revenue Increase for 2024

Sanara MedTech reported 49% Q4 revenue growth, with a net loss of $1.7 million, signaling strong market demand.

Sanara MedTech Inc. reported significant financial growth for Q4 2024 and the full year, with Q4 net revenue rising 49% to $26.3 million, and annual revenue increasing 33% to $86.7 million compared to the previous year. However, the company faced increased net losses of $1.7 million in Q4 and $9.9 million for the full year, attributed to higher operational costs, particularly in selling, general, and administrative expenses, as well as research and development investments related to their Tissue Health Plus initiative. The company also announced several operational developments, including new leadership appointments and a partnership with Biomimetic Innovations Ltd. Looking ahead, Sanara aims to focus on revenue growth and profitability, particularly in the Sanara Surgical segment, while launching a pilot program for their Tissue Health Plus platform in 2025.

Potential Positives

Net revenue increased 49% year-over-year in Q4 2024, reflecting strong growth in the Sanara Surgical segment.

Full year net revenue growth of 33% indicates a positive trajectory for the company compared to the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA improved substantially to $0.9 million in Q4 2024, demonstrating enhanced operational efficiency and profitability potential.

Appointment of former LHC Group CEO Keith Myers to the board adds industry expertise and strategic leadership to the company.

Potential Negatives

Net loss for the fourth quarter increased significantly to $1.7 million, compared to a loss of $0.3 million in the same quarter the previous year.

Full year net loss reached $9.9 million, up from $4.4 million in 2023, indicating a growing financial strain.

The Tissue Health Plus segment reported a net loss of $2.6 million for the fourth quarter, compared to a profit of $0.5 million in the prior year, highlighting operational challenges in this division.

FAQ

What were Sanara MedTech's net revenue growth percentages for 2024?

Sanara MedTech reported a net revenue increase of 33% for the full year 2024, and a 49% increase for Q4 2024.

Who was appointed to Sanara MedTech's Board recently?

Mr. Keith Myers was appointed as a director on Sanara MedTech's Board on October 4, 2024.

What is the focus of Sanara MedTech's Tissue Health Plus program?

Tissue Health Plus aims to enhance wound care solutions through value-based programs, improving patient outcomes and reducing costs.

How has Sanara MedTech's cash position changed in 2024?

As of December 31, 2024, Sanara MedTech had $15.9 million in cash, up from $5.1 million the previous year.

What new agreements has Sanara MedTech entered into recently?

Sanara entered an exclusive license and distribution agreement with Biomimetic Innovations Ltd for innovative medical device technologies.

$SMTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $SMTI stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Q4 Net Revenue Increased 49% Year-Over-Year; 2024 Net Revenue Increased 33% Year-Over-Year







FORT WORTH, TX, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Sanara MedTech Inc



. (“Sanara,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (Nasdaq: SMTI), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical, chronic wound and skincare markets, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Summary















●





Net revenue increased 49% to $26.3 million, compared to $17.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.





























●





Net loss of $1.7 million, compared to net loss of $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.





























●





Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



of $0.9 million, compared to $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



























Full Year 2024 Financial Summary















●





Net revenue increased 33% to $86.7 million, compared to $65.0 million in 2023.





























●





Net loss of $9.9 million, compared to net loss of $4.4 million in 2023.





























●





Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



of $2.7 million, compared to $0.1 million in 2023.





























(1)







Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the discussion and the reconciliations at the end of this release for additional information.









Fourth Quarter 2024 and Recent Operational Announcements















●





On October 4, 2024, the Company appointed Mr. Keith Myers to serve as a director on its Board. Mr. Myers is the chairman and CEO emeritus of LHC Group, one of the largest and highest quality in-home healthcare providers in the United States.





























●





On January 21, 2025, the Company announced the execution of an exclusive license and distribution agreement with, and minority investment in, Biomimetic Innovations Ltd (“BMI”), a privately-held medical device company headquartered in Shannon, Ireland. Sanara acquired the exclusive U.S. marketing, sales, and distribution rights to BMI’s OsStic



®



Synthetic Injectable Structural Bio-Adhesive Bone Void Filler, as well as a hardware agnostic adjunctive internal fixation technology.





























●





On January 21, 2025, the Company announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with new appointments, effective January 15, 2025. Elizabeth Taylor was appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Michael McNeil, who was appointed to serve as Chief Accounting Officer and Chief Administrative Officer.





























●





In 2024, the Sanara R&D team submitted 11 provisional patent applications covering innovations in proprietary antimicrobial technologies and hydrolyzed collagen, including novel formulations, treatment applications, and key component advancements.





























●





On March 19, 2025, the Company entered into the First Amendment to Term Loan Agreement with CRG Servicing LLC (“CRG”), which amended our existing term loan with CRG to provide for up to two additional borrowings under the term loan, and extended the date by which borrowings are permitted to occur by December 31, 2025.



























Management Comments







“Our team delivered an impressive conclusion to 2024, with net revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 49% year-over-year, fueled primarily by sales of soft tissue products in our Sanara Surgical segment,” stated Ron Nixon, Sanara’s Executive Chairman and CEO. “Throughout 2024, our Sanara Surgical commercial team achieved strong execution with respect to our growth strategy, expanding our coverage and penetration of the markets we serve. We also made significant progress in developing the technology platform and infrastructure for Tissue Health Plus, our value-based wound care program. In parallel, we continued our efforts to evaluate and pursue new partnerships, enhance our intellectual property portfolio and develop our product pipeline, while securing a new credit facility to provide increased financial flexibility as we pursue our long-term strategy.”





Mr. Nixon continued: “Looking ahead, our team remains focused on driving revenue growth and improving profitability in our Sanara Surgical segment, while continuing to invest in our Tissue Health Plus segment. In 2025, we remain focused on improving the profitability in our Sanara Surgical segment, while continuing to invest in our Tissue Health Plus segment in preparation for a planned launch of our first pilot program with a wound care provider group during the second quarter. Specifically, we expect our continued investment in Tissue Health Plus over the first half of 2025 to be between $7.5 to $10.0 million. Importantly, we are pursuing financial partners to invest in the execution of our Tissue Health Plus strategy. We look forward to expanding awareness and adoption of our technologies this year, with the goal of improving patient outcomes, reducing healthcare costs and enhancing the long-term value of our organization.”







Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Revenue







The following tables summarize revenue streams from product sales and royalties for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:



















Three Months Ended









December 31,





























2024

























2023

























$ Change

























%



















Soft tissue repair









$





23,538,066













$





15,079,871













$





8,458,195

















56





%









Bone fusion products













2,767,299

















2,559,692

















207,607

















8





%









Royalty revenue













-

















50,250

















(50,250





)













(100





)%











Total Net Revenue











$





26,305,365













$





17,689,813













$





8,615,552

















49





%































Year Ended









December 31,





























2024

























2023

























$ Change

























%



















Soft tissue repair









$





76,125,012













$





54,836,410













$





21,288,602

















39





%









Bone fusion products













10,547,413

















9,952,432

















594,981

















6





%









Royalty revenue













—

















201,000

















(201,000





)













(100





)%











Total Net Revenue











$





86,672,425













$





64,989,842













$





21,682,583

















33





%















Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results







Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $26.3 million, compared to $17.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $8.6 million, or 49%, year-over-year. The increase in net revenue was driven by an increase of $8.5 million, or 56%, in sales of soft tissue repair products and an increase of $0.2 million, or 8%, in sales of bone fusion products.





The increase in sales of soft tissue repair products was driven primarily by increased demand for CellerateRX



®



Surgical Activated Collagen



®



(“CellerateRX Surgical”) and, to a lesser extent, BIASURGE



®



Advanced Surgical Solution (“BIASURGE”). Fourth quarter 2024 BIASURGE



®



sales were driven, in part, by approximately $1.8 million of revenue that we believe is attributable to supply chain issues and shortages of intravenous fluids and saline solutions experienced by the broader industry due to Hurricane Helene.





Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $24.1 million, compared to $15.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $8.2 million, or 51%, year-over-year. The increase in gross profit was driven by increased sales of soft tissue repair and bone fusion products. Gross margin was 91% of net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 90% of net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in gross margin was driven by increased sales of soft tissue repair products, particularly CellerateRX



®



Surgical and BIASURGE



®



.





Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $24.4 million, compared to $16.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $8.3 million, or 51%, year-over-year. The increase in operating expenses was driven by an increase of $6.1 million, or 37%, in selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”), an increase of $1.8 million, or 270%, in research and development (“R&D”), and an increase of $0.5 million, or 47%, in depreciation and amortization. The increase in depreciation and amortization in the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven by a $0.5 million non-cash charge to write-off the remaining net book value of certain Tissue Health Plus internal use software assets.





Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.4 million, compared to operating loss of $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.





Other expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.3 million, compared to $36,449 for the fourth quarter of 2023. Other expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily included higher interest expense related to the Company’s term loan with CRG.





Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.7 million compared to a net loss of $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company’s Sanara Surgical segment generated net income of $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company’s Tissue Health Plus segment generated a net loss of $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase in net loss in the Company’s Tissue Health Plus segment was primarily due to higher SG&A and R&D related to the buildout of the Tissue Health Plus platform and infrastructure, and higher depreciation and amortization related to a $0.5 million non-cash charge in the fourth quarter of 2024 to write-off the remaining net book value of certain Tissue Health Plus internal use software assets.





Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.9 million, compared to $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company’s Sanara Surgical segment generated Segment Adjusted EBITDA



(2)



of $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company’s Tissue Health Plus segment generated Segment Adjusted EBITDA



(2)



of ($3.1) million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to ($1.1) million for the fourth quarter of 2023.





As of December 31, 2024, Sanara had $15.9 million of cash and $30.5 million of principal debt obligations outstanding, and $24.5 million of available borrowing capacity, compared to $5.1 million, $9.8 million, and $2.3 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2023.







Full Year 2024 Financial Results







Net revenue for the full year 2024 was $86.7 million, compared to $65.0 million for the full year 2023, an increase of $21.7 million, or 33%, year-over-year.





Net loss for the full year 2024 was $9.9 million compared to net loss of $4.4 million for the full year 2023. The Company’s Sanara Surgical segment generated a net loss of $1.9 million for the full year 2024, compared to net income of $0.4 million for the for full year 2023. The year-over-year change in net loss in the Company’s Sanara Surgical segment was driven primarily by interest expense of $3.2 million, compared to $0.2 million for the full year 2023. The Company’s Tissue Health Plus segment generated a net loss of $8.0 million for the full year 2024, compared to a net loss of $4.9 million for full year 2023. The year-over-year change in net loss in the Company’s Tissue Health Plus segment was primarily due to higher SG&A and R&D related to the buildout of the Tissue Health Plus platform and infrastructure.





Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



for the full year 2024 was $2.7 million, compared to $0.1 million for the full year 2023. The Company’s Sanara Surgical segment generated Segment Adjusted EBITDA



(2)



of $9.1 million for the full year 2024, compared to $5.3 million for the full year 2023. The Company’s Tissue Health Plus segment generated Segment Adjusted EBITDA



(2)



of ($6.5) million for the full year 2024, compared to ($5.2) million for the full year 2023.









(1)







Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the discussion and the reconciliations at the end of this release for additional information.











(2)







Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the discussion and the reconciliations at the end of this release for additional information.









Conference Call







Sanara will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, and hold a question and answer session at the end of the call. The toll-free number to call for this teleconference is 888-506-0062 (international callers: 973-528-0011) and the access code is 904042. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, April 08, 2025, by dialing 877-481-4010 (international callers: 919-882-2331) and entering the replay passcode: 52172.





A live webcast of Sanara’s conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website,



www.SanaraMedTech.com



. A one-year online replay will be available after the conclusion of the live broadcast.







About Sanara MedTech Inc.







Sanara MedTech Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical, chronic wound and skincare markets. The Company markets, distributes and develops surgical, wound and skincare products for use by physicians and clinicians in hospitals, clinics and all post-acute care settings and offers wound care and dermatology virtual consultation services via telemedicine. Sanara’s products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara markets and distributes CellerateRX



®



Surgical Activated Collagen



®



, FORTIFY TRG



®



Tissue Repair Graft and FORTIFY FLOWABLE



®



Extracellular Matrix as well as a portfolio of advanced biologic products focusing on ACTIGEN



TM



Verified Inductive Bone Matrix, ALLOCYTE



®



Plus Advanced Viable Bone Matrix, BiFORM



®



Bioactive Moldable Matrix, TEXAGEN



®



Amniotic Membrane Allograft, and BIASURGE



®



Advanced Surgical Solution to the surgical market. In addition, the following products are sold in the wound care market: BIAKŌS



®



Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, BIAKŌS



®



Antimicrobial Wound Gel, and BIAKŌS



®



Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. Sanara’s pipeline also contains potentially transformative product candidates for mitigation of opportunistic pathogens and biofilm, wound re-epithelialization and closure, necrotic tissue debridement and cell compatible substrates. The Company believes it has the ability to drive its pipeline from concept to preclinical and clinical development while meeting quality and regulatory requirements. Sanara is constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that improve outcomes at a lower overall cost. For more information, please visit sanaramedtech.com.







Information about Forward-Looking Statements







The statements in this press release that do not constitute historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by terms such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” contemplates,” “continue,” “could,” “estimates,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “preliminary,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “targets,” “will” or “would,” or the negatives of these terms, variations of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the timing of our planned commercial launch of the Company’s Tissue Health Plus platform, the Company’s business strategy and mission, the development of new products, the timing of commercialization of the Company’s products, the regulatory approval process and expansion of the Company’s business into value-based skincare, wound care and other services. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as uncertainties associated with the development and process for obtaining regulatory approval for new products, the Company’s ability to build out its executive team, the Company’s ability to identify and effectively utilize the net proceeds of its term loan to support the Company’s growth initiatives, the extent of product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, uncertainties associated with the development and process for obtaining regulatory approval for new products, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s SEC filings, which could cause the Company’s actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements.





All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable securities laws.







Investor Relations Contact:







Jack Powell or Mike Piccinino, CFA ICR Healthcare







IR@sanaramedtech.com









SANARA MEDTECH INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

























December 31,









2024

























December 31,









2023





















Assets













































Current assets











































Cash









$





15,878,295













$





5,147,216













Accounts receivable, net













12,408,819

















8,474,965













Accounts receivable – related parties













40,566

















8,400













Royalty receivable













-

















49,344













Inventory, net













2,753,032

















4,717,533













Convertible loan receivable













1,101,478

















-













Prepaid and other assets













1,123,798

















608,411















Total current assets

























33,305,988

































19,005,869





























































Long-term assets











































Intangible assets, net













41,006,776

















44,926,061













Goodwill













3,601,781

















3,601,781













Investment in equity securities













8,297,223

















3,084,278













Right of use assets – operating leases













1,447,907

















1,995,204













Property and equipment, net













432,317

















1,257,956















Total long-term assets

























54,786,004

































54,865,280





























































Total assets

















$









88,091,992

























$









73,871,149





























































Liabilities and shareholders’ equity













































Current liabilities











































Accounts payable









$





1,499,764













$





1,924,082













Accounts payable – related parties













30,913

















77,805













Accrued bonuses and commissions













10,778,840

















7,676,770













Accrued royalties and expenses













2,621,867

















2,047,678













Earnout liabilities – current













748,001

















1,100,000













Current portion of debt













-

















580,357













Operating lease liabilities – current













358,687

















361,185















Total current liabilities

























16,038,072

































13,767,877





























































Long-term liabilities











































Long-term debt, net of current portion













30,689,290

















9,113,123













Earnout liabilities – long-term













-

















2,723,001













Operating lease liabilities – long-term













1,237,051

















1,737,445













Other long-term liabilities













1,215,617

















1,941,686















Total long-term liabilities

























33,141,958

































15,515,255





























































Total liabilities

























49,180,030

































29,283,132





























































Commitments and contingencies





















































































Shareholders’ equity











































Common Stock: $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; 8,753,773 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 8,535,239 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023













8,754

















8,535













Additional paid-in capital













77,179,211

















72,860,556













Accumulated deficit













(37,784,392





)













(28,036,814





)











Total Sanara MedTech shareholders’ equity

























39,403,573

































44,832,277



















Equity attributable to noncontrolling interest













(491,611





)













(244,260





)











Total shareholders’ equity

























38,911,962

































44,588,017





















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

















$









88,091,992

























$









73,871,149

























SANARA MEDTECH INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















Three Months Ended









December 31,





















Year Ended December 31,

































2024

























2023

























2024

























2023













































































Net Revenue

















$









26,305,365

























$









17,689,813

























$









86,672,425

























$









64,989,842





























































































Cost of goods sold

























2,249,182

































1,788,162

































8,139,901

































7,852,686





























































































































Gross profit

























24,056,183

































15,901,651

































78,532,524

































57,137,156





























































































Operating expenses











































































Selling, general and administrative













22,416,741

















16,336,329

















76,559,863

















56,994,753













Research and development













2,411,883

















651,519

















5,703,362

















4,132,425













Depreciation and amortization













1,608,443

















1,094,783

















4,923,224

















3,675,026













Change in fair value of earnout liabilities













(2,006,000





)













(1,954,985





)













(1,938,451





)













(3,449,895





)











Total operating expenses

























24,431,067

































16,127,646

































85,247,998

































61,352,309





























































































Operating loss

























(374,884









)

























(225,995









)

























(6,715,474









)

























(4,215,153









)





















































































Other income (expense)











































































Interest expense













(1,289,136





)













(287,483





)













(3,128,395





)













(475,783





)









Share of losses from equity method investments













(58,559





)













-

















(90,007





)













-













Interest income













21,978

















-

















21,978

















-













Gain on disposal of investment













-

















251,034

















-

















251,034















Total other income (expense)

























(1,325,717









)

























(36,449









)

























(3,196,424









)

























(224,749









)





















































































Net loss

























(1,700,601









)

























(262,444









)

























(9,911,898









)

























(4,439,902









)



















































































Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest













(162,020





)













(25,250





)













(247,351





)













(136,705





)



















































































Net loss attributable to Sanara MedTech shareholders

















$









(1,538,581









)

















$









(237,194









)

















$









(9,664,547









)

















$









(4,303,197









)



















































































Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted









$





(0.18





)









$





(0.03





)









$





(1.14





)









$





(0.52





)

















































































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted













8,531,507

















8,356,886

















8,484,224

















8,278,949



















SANARA MEDTECH INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

























Year Ended December 31,

































2024

























2023





















































Cash flows from operating activities:











































Net loss









$





(9,911,898





)









$





(4,439,902





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:









































Depreciation and amortization













4,923,224

















3,675,026













Credit loss expense













624,448

















202,941













Inventory obsolescence













521,757

















406,812













Share-based compensation













4,436,048

















3,442,722













Noncash lease expense













547,297

















342,972













Share of losses from equity method investments













90,007

















-













Gain on disposal of investment













-

















(251,034





)









Back-end fee













358,086

















-













Paid-in-kind interest













838,965

















-













Accretion of finance liabilities













210,931

















98,926













Amortization and write-off of debt issuance costs













209,499

















5,138













Change in fair value of earnout liabilities













(1,938,451





)













(3,449,895





)









Accrued interest income













(21,978





)













-













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









































Accounts receivable, net













(4,508,958





)













(1,821,895





)









Accounts receivable – related parties













(32,166





)













90,148













Inventory, net













1,442,744

















(1,545,339





)









Prepaid and other assets













(515,496





)













496,200













Accounts payable













(424,318





)













531,380













Accounts payable – related parties













(46,891





)













43,768













Accrued royalties and expenses













574,189

















(739,645





)









Accrued bonuses and commissions













3,102,069

















(81,513





)









Operating lease liabilities













(502,892





)













(252,366





)











Net cash used in operating activities















(23,784





)













(3,245,556





)











Cash flows from investing activities:











































Purchases of property and equipment













(205,848





)













(265,246





)









Purchases of intangible assets













(23,452





)













-













Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment













-

















650













Investment in equity securities













(5,302,952





)













-













Convertible loan receivable













(1,079,391





)













-













Acquisitions, net of cash acquired













-

















(9,942,750





)











Net cash used in investing activities















(6,611,643





)













(10,207,346





)











Cash flows from financing activities:











































Loan proceeds, net













29,339,260

















9,688,341













Pay off line of credit













(9,750,000





)













-













Equity offering net proceeds (expenses)













(75,000





)













911,371













Net settlement of equity-based awards













(125,205





)













(135,794





)









Cash payment of finance and earnout liabilities













(2,022,549





)













(822,795





)











Net cash provided by financing activities















17,366,506

















9,641,123















Net increase (decrease) in cash















10,731,079

















(3,811,779





)











Cash, beginning of period















5,147,216

















8,958,995















Cash, end of period











$





15,878,295













$





5,147,216























































Cash paid during the period for:











































Interest









$





1,580,984













$





283,948















Supplemental noncash investing and financing activities:











































Right of use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations













-

















1,531,773













Equity issued for acquisitions













-

















3,089,645













Earnout and other liabilities generated by acquisitions













-

















3,759,642



















SANARA MEDTECH INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)







To supplement the Company’s financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and on the related teleconference call, including Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, both internally and externally, to assess and communicate the financial performance of the Company. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding interest expense/income, provision/benefit for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash share-based compensation expense, change in fair value of earnout liabilities, share of losses from equity method investments, executive separation costs, legal and diligence expenses related to acquisitions, and gains/losses on the disposal of property and equipment, as each is applicable to the periods presented. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is calculated in the same manner as Adjusted EBITDA but is presented on a segment basis. The Company has historically presented Segment Adjusted EBITDA as Segment EBITDA, and starting with the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, is presenting it as Segment Adjusted EBITDA. The definition and methodology for calculating this measure has remained unchanged.





The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they facilitate comparisons of its core business operations across periods on a consistent basis. Accordingly, the Company adjusts for certain items, such as change in fair value of earnout liabilities, when calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes that such items are not related to the Company’s core business operations.





The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, nor an alternative for, measures conforming to GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company continues to provide all information required by GAAP, but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor or other user is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. The Company does not, nor does it suggest that, investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Material limitations associated with the use of such measures include that they do not reflect all costs included in operating expenses and may not be comparable with similarly named financial measures of other companies. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures are based on subjective determinations of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with information to evaluate the Company’s operating results in a manner similar to how management evaluates business performance. To compensate for any limitations in such non-GAAP financial measures, management believes that it is useful in understanding and analyzing the results of the business to review both GAAP information and the related non-GAAP financial measures. Whenever the Company uses a non-GAAP financial measure, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review and consider these reconciliations.





Segment Adjusted EBITDA is reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance. We have provided a reconciliation of this measure as it relates to our segments below.







Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

























Three Months Ended December 31,





































2024





























2023









































Sanara Surgical

























THP

























Total

























Sanara Surgical

























THP

























Total



















Net Income (Loss)









$





934,704

















$





(2,635,304





)









$





(1,700,600









)









$





(740,810









)









$





478,366













$





(262,444









)









Adjustments:









































































































Interest expense













1,289,136





















-

















1,289,136





















287,483





















-

















287,483

















Interest income













(21,978









)













-

















(21,978









)













-





















-

















-

















Depreciation and amortization



(1)















692,032





















916,411

















1,608,443





















687,679





















407,104

















1,094,783

















Noncash share-based compensation













1,165,472





















30,214

















1,195,686





















777,994





















82,565

















860,559

















Change in fair value of earnout liabilities













-





















(2,006,000





)













(2,006,000









)













87,578





















(2,042,563





)













(1,954,985









)









Share of losses from equity method investments













58,559





















-

















58,559





















-





















-

















-

















Executive separation costs













-





















-

















-





















-





















-

















-

















Acquisition costs



(2)















(64,872









)













587,368

















522,496





















423,513





















-

















423,513



















Segment Adjusted EBITDA (on a segment basis) / Adjusted EBITDA (consolidated)











$





4,053,053

















$





(3,107,311





)









$





945,742

















$





1,523,437

















$





(1,074,528





)









$





448,909



















Net Revenue











$





26,305,365

















$





-













$





26,305,365

















$





17,689,813

















$





-













$





17,689,813



















Net Income (Loss) as a % of Net Revenue















3.6%





















N/A

















(6.5)%





















(4.2)%





















N/A

















(1.5)%



















Segment Adjusted EBITDA (on a segment basis) / Adjusted EBITDA (consolidated) as a % of Net Revenue















15.4%





















N/A

















3.6%





















8.6%





















N/A

















2.5%

































(1





)





Includes a $506,836 non-cash charge during the fourth quarter of 2024 to write-off the remaining net book value of certain Tissue Health Plus internal use software assets.













(2





)





Acquisition costs include legal, tax and accounting services related to prospective acquisitions.































Year Ended December 31,





























2024

























2023

































Sanara Surgical

























THP

























Total

























Sanara Surgical

























THP

























Total



















Net Income (Loss)









$





(1,937,583





)









$





(7,974,315





)









$





(9,911,898





)









$





440,485













$





(4,880,387





)









$





(4,439,902





)









Adjustments:









































































































Interest expense













3,128,395

















-

















3,128,395

















475,783

















-

















475,783













Interest income













(21,978





)













-

















(21,978





)













-

















-

















-













Depreciation and amortization



(1)















2,785,829

















2,137,395

















4,923,224

















2,046,859

















1,628,167

















3,675,026













Noncash share-based compensation













3,969,008

















138,245

















4,107,253

















3,201,330

















241,392

















3,442,722













Change in fair value of earnout liabilities













(14,451





)













(1,924,000





)













(1,938,451





)













(1,298,336





)













(2,151,559





)













(3,449,895





)









Share of losses from equity method investments













90,007

















-

















90,007

















-

















-

















-













Executive separation costs



(2)















964,466

















-

















964,466

















-

















-

















-













Acquisition costs



(3)















185,029

















1,165,260

















1,350,289

















423,513

















-

















423,513















Segment Adjusted EBITDA (on a segment basis) / Adjusted EBITDA (consolidated)











$





9,148,722













$





(6,457,415





)









$





2,691,307













$





5,289,634













$





(5,162,387





)









$





127,247





























(1





)





Includes a $506,836 non-cash charge during the fourth quarter of 2024 to write-off the remaining net book value of certain Tissue Health Plus internal use software assets.













(2





)





Includes $328,795 of share-based compensation related to executive separation costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.













(3





)





Acquisition costs include legal, tax and accounting services related to prospective acquisitions.







