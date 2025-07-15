Sanara MedTech Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 13, 2025

Sanara MedTech Inc. will report Q2 2025 financial results on August 13, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Sanara MedTech Inc. announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 13, 2025, prior to the opening of U.S. financial markets. Following this announcement, the company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and answer questions. The call can be accessed by phone or through a live webcast on their investor relations website, with a recording available for later listening. Sanara specializes in medical technologies aimed at enhancing clinical outcomes and reducing healthcare costs in surgical and wound care markets, offering a range of products and developing new technologies to tackle issues like biofilm and wound healing. The company emphasizes its commitment to forming strategic partnerships to improve healthcare delivery and is subject to certain risks and uncertainties regarding its future prospects and product development.

Potential Positives

Sanara MedTech Inc. is scheduled to report its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 13, 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to investor communication.

The company will hold a conference call and webcast for stakeholders, providing an opportunity for direct engagement and Q&A, which enhances investor relations.

Sanara continues to develop and market a diverse portfolio of medical products focused on improving clinical outcomes, demonstrating innovation and a commitment to addressing healthcare needs.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains substantial forward-looking statements, indicating potential risks and uncertainties related to product development and regulatory approval, which could negatively affect investor confidence.

It mentions the need for building out the executive team, which may suggest current leadership gaps that could hinder the company's operations and strategic initiatives.

There is a focus on seeking long-term strategic partnerships, which could imply challenges in achieving growth independently and reliance on external collaborations for success.

FAQ

When will Sanara MedTech report its second quarter 2025 financial results?

Sanara MedTech will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 13, 2025, before U.S. market opening.

How can I join the Sanara MedTech conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing 888-506-0062 (or 973-528-0011 for international callers) with access code 132343.

Is there an online replay of the conference call?

A replay of the conference call will be available until August 27, 2025, at 877-481-4010 (or 919-882-2331 for international callers).

Where can I find more information about Sanara MedTech’s products?

More product information can be found on Sanara MedTech’s website, specifically in the Investor Relations section.

What is Sanara MedTech’s focus in the medical technology field?

Sanara MedTech focuses on developing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare costs in surgical and wound care markets.

$SMTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $SMTI stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SMTI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMTI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

$SMTI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMTI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SMTI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Yi Chen from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $53.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Ross Osborn from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $46.0 on 03/26/2025

FORT WORTH, TX, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Sanara MedTech Inc





.



(“Sanara,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SMTI), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical, chronic wound and skin markets, today announced it will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 before the U.S. financial markets open.





The Company will host a conference call and webcast on August 13, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results of the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and hold a question and answer session at the end of the call. The toll-free number to call for this teleconference is 888-506-0062 (international callers: 973-528-0011) and the access code is 132343. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, August 27, 2025, by dialing 877-481-4010 (international callers: 919-882-2331) and entering the replay passcode: 52721.





A live webcast of Sanara’s conference call is accessible by clicking



here



and will be made available under the ‘Events’ section of the Company's Investor Relations website,



www.SanaraMedTech.com/investor-relations/



. An online replay will be available for approximately one year following the conclusion of the live broadcast.







About Sanara MedTech Inc.







Sanara MedTech Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical, chronic wound and skin markets. The Company markets, distributes and develops surgical, wound and skin products for use by physicians and clinicians in hospitals, clinics and all post-acute care settings. Sanara’s products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara markets and distributes CellerateRX



®



Surgical Activated Collagen, FORTIFY TRG



®



Tissue Repair Graft and FORTIFY FLOWABLE



®



Extracellular Matrix as well as a portfolio of advanced biologic products focusing on ACTIGEN



TM



Verified Inductive Bone Matrix, ALLOCYTE



®



Plus Advanced Viable Bone Matrix, BiFORM



®



Bioactive Moldable Matrix, TEXAGEN



®



Amniotic Membrane Allograft, and BIASURGE



®



Advanced Surgical Solution to the surgical market. In addition, the following products are sold in the wound care market: BIAKŌS



®



Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, BIAKŌS



®



Antimicrobial Wound Gel, and BIAKŌS



®



Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. Sanara’s pipeline also contains potentially transformative product candidates for mitigation of opportunistic pathogens and biofilm, wound re-epithelialization and closure, necrotic tissue debridement and cell compatible substrates. The Company believes it has the ability to drive its pipeline from concept to preclinical and clinical development while meeting quality and regulatory requirements. Sanara is constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that improve outcomes at a lower overall cost. For more information, please visit sanaramedtech.com.







Information about Forward-Looking Statements







The statements in this press release that do not constitute historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by terms such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “contemplates,” “continue,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “preliminary,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” or “would,” or the negatives of these terms, variations of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy and mission, the development of new products, the timing of commercialization of products, the regulatory approval process and expansion of the Company’s business in value-based wound care. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as uncertainties associated with the development and process for obtaining regulatory approval for new products, the Company’s ability to build out its executive team, the Company’s ability to identify and effectively utilize the net proceeds of its term loan to support the Company’s growth initiatives, the extent of product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, uncertainties associated with the development and process for obtaining regulatory approval for new products, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which could cause the Company’s actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements.





All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable securities laws.







