Sanara MedTech CEO Steps Down, Agrees to Severance Deal

Zachary B. Fleming stepped down as CEO of Sanara MedTech Inc. on May 10, 2024, and subsequently agreed to a Separation Agreement providing him with a year’s base salary as severance, paid in installments, along with COBRA health coverage for himself and dependents during this period. Additionally, the company will allow 50% of his unvested restricted stock to continue vesting and accelerate a portion of it to cover tax obligations. In return, Fleming has committed to a general release of claims and to adhere to a non-disparagement agreement post-resignation.

