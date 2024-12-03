Sanai Health Capital Reorganization Update

Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited (HK:1889) has released an update.
Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited is moving forward with its capital reorganization plan, including a capital reduction and share subdivision. The court hearing to confirm these changes is set for January 7, 2025, with the new shares expected to start trading the following day. Investors should note the revised timetable for exchanging share certificates.
