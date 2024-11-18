News & Insights

Stocks

Sanai Health Announces Revised Capital Reorganisation Timeline

November 18, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited (HK:1889) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited has announced a revised timetable for its capital reorganisation, including capital reduction and share sub-division, now expected to take effect on December 23, 2024. The company has filed for necessary court directions, but the process requires additional time, leaving the outcome uncertain. Investors are advised to stay cautious and consult professional advisers when dealing with the company’s securities.

For further insights into HK:1889 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.