Sanai Health Announces Revised Capital Reorganisation Timeline

Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited (HK:1889) has released an update.

Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited has announced a revised timetable for its capital reorganisation, including capital reduction and share sub-division, now expected to take effect on December 23, 2024. The company has filed for necessary court directions, but the process requires additional time, leaving the outcome uncertain. Investors are advised to stay cautious and consult professional advisers when dealing with the company’s securities.

