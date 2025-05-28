$SANA stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SANA stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,656,894 of trading volume.

$SANA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SANA:

$SANA insiders have traded $SANA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SANA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LLC FMR has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 290,912 shares for an estimated $1,887,319.

$SANA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $SANA stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SANA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SANA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/11/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

