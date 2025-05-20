$SANA stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SANA stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,934,881 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SANA:
$SANA Insider Trading Activity
$SANA insiders have traded $SANA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SANA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LLC FMR has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 290,912 shares for an estimated $1,887,319.
$SANA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $SANA stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 2,882,379 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,842,396
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,197,074 shares (+182.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,691,084
- BOXER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,545,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,595,600
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,217,128 shares (-18.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,044,775
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,084,555 shares (-56.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,822,052
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC removed 871,204 shares (-73.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,463,622
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 602,961 shares (-53.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,012,974
$SANA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SANA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/11/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025
